As Binghamton University and schools across the SUNY system prepare to move to online classes on Thursday, March 19, we here at Pipe Dream have been discussing the best way to continue to serve our community and provide students, faculty and staff with accurate, up-to-date information.

Through the end of this week, we will continue with our usual print schedule, producing an issue on Thursday, March 19 and Monday, March 23. After that, Pipe Dream will transition to printing once per week on Mondays through the beginning of spring break. This schedule will allow us to continue to serve those who remain on campus and in the Binghamton area while accommodating interruptions to scheduled events and our print advertising revenue. Throughout the week, we will continue to update our website, bupipedream.com, with breaking news and coronavirus coverage.

During spring break, our editors will work to determine whether printing Pipe Dream for the remainder of the semester is a viable option. No matter what, we will still be producing content and updating our website and social media channels. We will keep readers posted as we make decisions in the coming weeks.

Right now, many in the University community are understandably worried. In times of crisis, access to reliable information is more crucial than ever, and we pledge to continue reporting on our community, even in the darkest of times. As BU continues to navigate the transition to distance learning, we hope our readers stay safe and healthy.

Sasha Hupka, Editor-in-Chief

Katy Wong, Managing Editor