Binghamton University recently installed a Mamava Pod, a place for new mothers to breastfeed their babies in private, in the University Union. Public breastfeeding has been a long-standing and controversial issue, so the pod, which cost about $20,500, seems like a good investment. Parents who visit the campus may need to breastfeed, many faculty members have young children and 4.8 million college students nationwide are raising children. Any changes that make life easier and more comfortable for mothers seems like an improvement — but, of course, not everyone feels this way.

When the news about the new Mamava Pod was posted on Pipe Dream’s Instagram, there was not a large reaction. In fact, the post only received two comments. Both comments were written by men, with both reacting negatively to the news. The first wrote, “your tax dollars at work.” This sarcastic comment implies that BU is spending its money on the wrong things. First of all, whose tax dollars are at work? Does this student think that we pay taxes to BU?

The second commented, “good use of our tuition dollars?” Both of these commenters emphasize the idea that it is their money — that is, their taxes and their tuition money — going toward this cost. There is a strong sense of entitlement here. Although it was not reported where the money came from, these commenters seem to be upset that they think the money they pay to BU is going toward helping breastfeeding mothers.

To these commenters, I ask, why do you care? How does the Mamava Pod impact you negatively in any way? Additionally, why wouldn’t you want better accommodations for women?

It is upsetting to see men voice negative opinions about the renovation that is being used to help mothers with young children. What are mothers supposed to do? Society doesn’t allow women to breastfeed in public, so where should they go? It is disturbing that the only people to complain about the pod are those whose bodies are not censored by society. These men will never have to face the struggle of breastfeeding, yet they are the ones complaining.

This leads into the issue of breastfeeding as a whole. Society censors women and their breasts. If a woman posts a picture on Instagram showing a nipple, it gets taken down. If a woman breastfeeds her baby in public, she may be confronted or even kicked out of the space. As of 2018, it is legal in all 50 states for women to breastfeed in public, yet it is still commonly considered unacceptable. Last summer, a mother was removed from a public pool by police for breastfeeding her baby. There are plenty of other instances like this. According to a 2019 survey, 31 percent of mothers who participated in the survey have been shamed for breastfeeding in public and 40 percent of participants feel comfortable with women breastfeeding in public. Women’s breasts are not socially accepted and are only appreciated in a sexualized way. Men have no problem appreciating women’s breasts when it comes to sex, but when it comes to nurturing a child, breasts are suddenly deemed inappropriate.

People do not want women breastfeeding in public, so when the University takes steps to make mothers more comfortable, people are bothered by the effort and it gets criticized. Either get on board with women breastfeeding their babies in public or be alright with the University spending money to allow women to breastfeed in private. Regardless, public breastfeeding is something that needs to be normalized. Why is it acceptable for you to eat in public, but not for a woman to feed her baby?

Sophie Miller is a junior majoring in English.