Writing for the News section of Pipe Dream for the past four-ish years means that I have no idea how to write an opinion on anything.

It feels out of place to share my feelings, uncharacteristic even, and frankly, I don’t think I like it very much. I think it’s mainly due to the fact that I still have no idea what I’m doing or how I feel about any aspect of my life. How can I share anything when I’m so uncertain about everything? Maybe it’s the Libra in me, but I’ve been indecisive my whole life. I don’t really have one favorite of anything. I have a lot of favorite movies and songs and shows, but please don’t ask me them because I will instantly forget every form of media I’ve ever consumed as I panic to find an answer.

When college came around, I thought that I was finally going to figure out what I wanted to do, who I wanted to be and what my favorite things were. This was not as easy of a task as the coming-of-age movies and TV shows had said it would be. I wanted my college career to be like Rory’s in “Gilmore Girls,” goddamn it. Instead, college just affirmed this feeling of uncertainty I had underwent for much of my life. It seemed that I was surrounded by even more people with really specific passions, something I could not relate to.

But for every person who knew exactly what they were doing, there were about eight other people who were in the same boat as me. And in a way, I think this uncertainty gave me a lot of different experiences. I joined a sorority, dedicated my time to the dying art that is print journalism and became a double-major because I couldn’t decide on one or the other. I also realized that I am certain of some things. I am certain that I hate fish, that I love obscure pop culture references and that I would do anything for a comedy bit.

My indecisiveness is the main reason I joined the News section in the first place. I didn’t have to come up with an idea myself or be creative, I just had to report the facts and I enjoyed every moment. I got to experience other people’s passions through writing. To everyone I interviewed and wrote about, thank you for taking the time to talk to me. I loved every conversation.

My uncertainty and hodgepodge of interests also led me to meet all of the wonderful people that defined my college experience.

I appreciate all that college has taught me. I now have a solid understanding of Long Island geography, Judaism (being president of a Jewish sorority will do that) and empathy. While I usually find it difficult to decide on anything, I do know that I am thankful for my friends and family, and I am excited by the uncertainty of what’s next.

Amy Donovan is a senior double-majoring in political science and history. She has been an assistant news editor since fall 2017.