It is immoral for Karen Pence to teach at a school that excludes LGBTQ individuals

Teaching is, undoubtedly, an extremely difficult job, and I honestly admire anyone who signs on to deal with snot-nosed tots and unmotivated teens. Teachers not only have the task of imparting knowledge, but also of caring for their students. They should be the trusted adults students can count on, especially in situations that they can’t talk to their parents about. However, in many Catholic schools, this isn’t the case, especially for LGBTQ students.

Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, recently announced that she would be returning to her position at Immanuel Christian School, which is in Springfield, Virginia. Immanuel doesn’t allow LGBTQ students or students with LGBTQ parents to attend. In fact, applicants have to prove that they oppose “homosexual or lesbian sexual activity” and “transgender identity.” They even must proclaim that they believe “a wife is commanded to submit to her husband as the church submits to Christ.” Not only do these forced assertions actively refuse to acknowledge any non-heterosexual and non-cisgender identities, but they also reinforce patriarchal values under the guise of worship.

Defenders of such policies have said that the school’s Christian values also condemn “moral misconduct” more broadly, which includes premarital sex among heterosexual couples. Regardless of your view of either “infraction,” it is unjust to equate supposedly immoral sexual endeavors with same-sex students innocently holding hands or kissing in the hall. It says that while some expressions of heterosexuality are wrong, all expressions of homosexuality (or any non-hetero identity) are wrong. If a school wants to ban open displays of romantic relationships, it has a right to — though it might be ill-advised — but singling out certain relationships to ban is reprehensible.

For too long, religion has been wielded as a tool of hatred, and it feels like a regression when in 2019 our nation’s leaders continue to support such so-called values. Though I would commend Karen Pence for going back to work, particularly in such a taxing profession, I cannot support her choice. Symbols are powerful. The Second Lady’s return to Immanuel Christian School is a slap in the face to LGBTQ communities across the nation. There is already such rampant discrimination and hatred toward LGBTQ people in the United States and Karen Pence’s choice just further validates these views. It is also a caricature of what a teacher should be; it is loathing where it should be supportive, and judgmental where it should be open and kind.

Unfortunately, Karen Pence’s announcement is barely surprising given the Trump administration’s history with LGBTQ communities (and hardly newsworthy these days, with the government shutdown and Russia investigations eating up airtime). Mike Pence has made no secret of his anti-LGBTQ opinions (disguising them, of course, as pro-Christian value opinions). Additionally, current Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has backed legislative policies that would benefit schools like Immanuel through financial aid from the government.

In addition, CNN anchor John King raised the issue of the taxpayer money that would likely be used to fund Karen Pence’s Secret Service detail and housing while she teaches. While I don’t think that taxpayers should have to pay for her living quarters, as many such taxpayers can barely afford their own, I think that her safety is still important and should be guaranteed by the Secret Service. As SiriusXM reporter Olivier Knox, put it, she should not have her First Amendment rights limited because her position requires a security detail.

Both aside, I am far more concerned with the U.S. tax dollars that go toward funding Christian schools that discriminate against LGBTQ students. Of the 76 percent of religious schools that participate in federal-funded private school choice initiatives, 14 percent “actively discriminate on the basis of sexual or gender identity” and a minimum of 5 percent have “explicit policies against hiring or retaining LGBTQ staff.” Why does the federal government give taxpayer money to these schools? Why should LGBTQ people have to pay into institutions that hate them?

Karen Pence clearly has the freedom and privilege to work wherever she pleases, regardless of her position, but she must recognize that LGBTQ people do not. For her to accept paychecks from an institution that further limits the opportunities of the LGBTQ community is immoral.

Jessica Gutowitz is a sophomore majoring in English.