Dear Editor,

While I only took one Anthropology class before graduating Binghamton in 1998, I know that part of what makes BU the outstanding institution it is (and has always been) are faculty like Professor Lubna Omar. Professor Omar’s 02/09/2017 column, is extraordinary for the story of success that shines through the troubles that she has experienced.

It is a tragedy of modern times that the tragic stories like Professor Omar’s experience is merely a pebble in a sea of woe. Now more than ever it is critical to recall the entirety of the Emma Lazarus poem, especially the first lines: “Not like the brazen giant of Greek fame, / With conquering limbs astride from land to land; / Here at our sea-washed, sunset gates shall stand / A mighty woman with a torch, whose flame / Is the imprisoned lightning, and her name / Mother of Exiles.”

There are many people – I’d like to think myself and my fellow immigration lawyers included – working hard to ensure that the Mother of Exiles continues to welcome people like Professor Omar. While U.S. immigration laws can be harsh, I hope that Professor Omar consults with an good immigration lawyer to explore the avenues available to help find her a way to stay permanently and legally in the United States and continue making the contributions that she has clearly been working so hard on.

Sincerely,

Adam Rosen

Binghamton University Class of 1998