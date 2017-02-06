I really like this girl, one of my close friends, and I want to ask her out soon. The only problem is I don’t have a car, I live on campus and I can’t think of any good dates in Binghamton. Can you help?

Hello Campus and Car-less,

Although a car would allow you to travel outside of Binghamton, there’s plenty to do Downtown, where our own Off Campus College Transport blue buses travel often and are very reliable. If you’re looking for somewhere to eat, Downtown Binghamton has a bunch of great restaurants and cafes, some of the most popular being Lost Dog Cafe, Thai Time Restaurant and The Colonial. Afterward, you can go enjoy a Binghamton Senators hockey game and conveniently where West Side and the DCL buses drop off. When the weather gets nicer, try a Rumble Ponies baseball game, right down the block from the bus station.

Binghamton also hosts an art festival every first Friday of the month. This is common in many small cities and boasts an array of activities, including shows and art galleries. Binghamton is also home to three museums: the Roberson Museum and Science Center, the Phelps Mansion Museum and the Bundy Museum of History and Art.

That being said, there are plenty of ways to have fun on campus. You can take your friend up for a romantic walk in the Nature Preserve, and relax in the evening with a concert, play or comedy show. If you get hungry, take a break from Sodexo and regale her with your cooking skills. Every residence hall has a kitchen and some have community cooking supplies. The key is creativity. It doesn’t matter how you get to your date, just as long as you know her interests and have fun.

Enjoy yourself,

Kristen