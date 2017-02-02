Less than two weeks into the new presidential administration, we are already feeling its divisive impact on our nation and campus. Binghamton University is composed of students and faculty from all over the globe, including the “terror prone” nations from which President Donald Trump has temporarily blocked travel. We have heard stories from people who do not know when they will next see their families, or when they will be able to leave the country with the ability to re-enter. We have heard from people who cannot return to their home country, at risk of persecution or death, who are also fearing they will be forced to leave ours.

The hasty implementation of Trump’s travel ban caught many off guard. While the ban was a looming campaign promise, the surprise executive order provided little time to organize against it, or to prepare for its impact. It immediately cast many members of our University community into fear and uncertainty. For those of us seeking to oppose Trump’s hateful actions, our time is up.

We can no longer mourn election results, stewing in speculation. The ban should serve as an example that Trump is ready to follow through on his campaign rhetoric, and will begin implementing more policies that can hurt members of our community. Any group could have its personal safety or rights stripped away without notice.

We cannot surrender to the attitude that our actions do not matter. We should take responsibility for what happens in our political system, as we are given political rights and freedoms that can be used to shape it. When members of our community are threatened by that system, we should feel obligated to use every tool with which we are granted to change it.

It is important to embrace those who are affected by these policies. Talk to them, listen to their story and try to offer support. Ask what you can do to help. Join a pro-refugee, pro-immigrant demonstration. Address bigotry and hatred when you hear or see it. We cannot allow Trump’s rhetoric to dehumanize, so we must double our efforts in making BU the welcoming place it strives to be.

We must step up to find creative and effective ways to help people. Some colleges have reached out to their alumni bases, looking to provide pro-bono support and counsel to students who are struggling within their communities. BU must draw upon its resources to do the same. The administration could work with students to extend their student visas as needed, to provide housing, daycare or whatever services families may need in times of instability.

Students everywhere should keep exercising their right to protest and stay on top of their representatives. They can put pressure on officials through writing letters, calling congressional offices and publicly commenting. They should be on their toes at all times and consistently stay informed on what’s going on.

Unfortunately, the travel ban and issues of immigration are not in the hands of the University. At a certain point, BU cannot provide full protection for its students from federal authority. While the administration has pledged to help as much as possible, as a state institution, we may reach a point where the University’s hands are tied. Therefore, we as students, and as citizens, must consider what we can do instead.