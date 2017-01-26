Dear Kristen, My girlfriend is self-conscious about her body. I think she is very attractive, but I can’t make her believe that. How can I help her believe that she is attractive as she actually is? I think it’ll help in bed. Sincerely, “Concerned SO”

Hello “Concerned,” It’s wonderful that you’re so invested in building your girlfriend’s confidence. Unfortunately, confidence is difficult to build through words alone. Initiate gentle kisses, looks, touches and playful grabbing of her body (if she’s into that). It will show that you can’t resist how tempting she is. Communicating your appreciation for her body nonverbally will make it hard for your girlfriend to ignore the message. Catch her when she’s off guard — when she’s reading in bed or making a sandwich. Tell her specifically what you love about her. You don’t have to launch into a corny metaphor, but focus on things that you genuinely find attractive, like the scar below her lip or the way her eyebrow fans out. Touch it, say it, and maybe in time she will love it as well. If she’s very self-conscious or embarrassed of certain areas — say the hair on her big toe for instance — don’t push her. Don’t feel bad if she doesn’t believe you. It’s not up to you to convince her. Ultimately, she has to realize her own beauty. Yours truly, Kristen

Dear Kristen, I’m a sophomore with a strong desire to major in theatre. My parents — who are paying for school — do not support this and want me to pick a major that will guarantee that I make money. I have to decide my major soon; what should I do? From, “Undecided Undeclared”