The area offers rich opportunities for college graduates

If I were to ask a bunch of Binghamton University students if they were considering staying in the area after graduation, they would either look at me like I was crazy, or give the standard “I couldn’t stay here any longer than four years.”

I get that; I’ve lived in this area my entire life, so I recognize that in addition to the freezing winters, Binghamton just isn’t as appealing as fast-paced cities like New York City or Boston. That’s why when I started college, I imagined finishing my degree, staying local for a few years to establish myself financially and then quickly moving to a big city in order to further my aspirations in public relations and marketing.

Having met and made friends with people all over the United States and the world during my time here, I frequently asked myself what a place as small — and seemingly dull — as Broome County could possibly offer a young professional like me.

However, that mindset has slowly been deteriorating since my freshman year. In the last few years, I have been exposed to innumerable reasons why I should — and will — stay here long after graduation — and why you should consider staying too.

In the past few months, The Agency, Broome County’s primary economic development agency, has developed a campaign showcasing why Broome County is an ideal place for professionals in any field to live, work and thrive. I work as an intern for The Agency and saw this campaign come to life over the summer.

“Broome: A Good Life” highlights why a lot of local professionals choose to live in Broome County, a place where you can have an ideal personal and professional life balance.

Around here, the average commute time is less than 20 minutes and no matter what field you’re in, you are surrounded by both established professionals and up-and-comers.

Eugenie Zynda, owner of The Shop, a cafe in Downtown Binghamton, is featured in this campaign. She chose to come to and stay in Broome County because she is “able to build a successful business, while keeping the creativity flowing” in her “amazing community of friends, artists, academics and fellow entrepreneurs” here.

There are countless businesses in Broome County — both big and small — owned by people like Zynda, who saw an opportunity in this area and wanted to capitalize on the inevitable success of entrepreneurship here. This includes Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. (which began right here in 1948), Lost Dog Cafe, Modern Marketing Concepts, Inc. and more.

Enterprising business owners can feel right at home in Downtown Binghamton, in close proximity to trendy restaurants and cafes (like The Loft at 99 and Strange Brew Cafe), innovative startups (like CommuniKey), and incubator space (like The Agency’s startup incubator, The Center).

Broome County isn’t just ideal for entrepreneurs, though; individuals in the healthcare or psychology fields can get involved with the research happening at multiple United Health Services locations and Lourdes Hospital, as well take advantage of BU’s School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Science, starting when it’s opened later this year.

Those in the biology, animal science and agricultural industries can utilize Cornell Cooperative Extension’s connection to agricultural outlets all over the state, as well as the new Regional Farmers’ Market right on Cornell Cooperative Extension’s site.

And engineers can become involved with the endless opportunities at Delta Engineers, Architects, & Land Surveyors, DPC, BAE Systems, as well as Lockheed Martin.

You may not have envisioned it that way, but Broome County could be the type of place you always wanted to end up, where you can enjoy your life, your work and thrive. You just have to give it a chance.

Giovanna Bernardo is a senior double-majoring in English and political science.