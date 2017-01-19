We must learn to mitigate technology's damage

The internet has changed our world in ways we are only beginning to understand. The smartphone is only 10 years old, and we have yet to truly grasp the impact that placing the entire reservoir of human knowledge in the pockets of millions of people has had on human civilization. Initially, the advent of these new technologies brought a wave of optimism about their potential to change the lives of millions of people. But that optimism has quickly given way to hesitation, as we dwell on what may have been unleashed on humanity.

At first, it was predicted that the ease of communication brought by widespread access to the internet, and smartphones would empower individuals across the globe — especially those living under repressive regimes. And while social media had a beneficial impact on activist organizations who use it to coordinate thousands of people — particularly in the Arab Spring uprisings — the dark side of the openness of the internet became clear only later, when repressive regimes began using the it not only to monitor and expose dissidents, but also to control public opinion. It also made it easier for governments to track dissidents and thwart their efforts. Governments like Russia’s have also used the ease of access to the internet to strategically spread misinformation and warp public opinion.

The internet has created a world of zero distance. The costs of communication have been lessened significantly, as information can travel across the globe instantly. While this has had enormous positive impacts on the economies of developing and developed countries alike, cyber-criminals have also used this new world of zero distance for their benefit.

Unlike the real world, where theft and burglary are difficult and require overcoming certain barriers, in the virtual world the only thing that protects users and their devices are their defenses, as any computer can be accessed from anywhere in the world. Individuals, however, are usually not well-versed on cybersecurity, and most companies and governments are dangerously exposed to cyber threats — as we saw with the hacking of the Democratic National Committee. This is a brave new world where rogue governments and non-state actors can wreak massive damage with a few well-trained and well-equipped individuals.

The last — and perhaps most pernicious — deleterious effects of the internet have been on us as individuals. The internet allows us to construct our own virtual safe havens where everyone shares our worldview, while the mistakes and insults of our ideological opponents are magnified and shared, building momentum like an avalanche across our digital world. We lose sight of what makes others human. We lose context. We lose nuance. In fact, we have grown to abhor nuance.

Nothing that can’t be explained in 140 characters is worth explaining at all. If you try to dig deeper, your attempt at reason will be drowned in the shouts of all the others who have no time for it. The internet has given us the illusion of a distance-free world, where I can watch a live video of the birth pangs of revolution half a world away in a country I have never visited, let alone understood. This world of zero distance gives information the appearance of knowledge and gives us the confidence to talk about things of which we know little. This results in the dangerous phenomenon of information, masquerading as knowledge, delivered by people with unrestricted confidence. It is a breeding ground for propaganda. The “fake news” disease is not solely a right-wing phenomenon; it comes in many forms and from many places, and we all must work to stop it.

The internet has done humanity untold good. It has also given us a world we understand little, yet rely on heavily. It has changed our interactions with other humans and has changed our civilization itself. We can’t turn back the clock; the new world is already here. We must mitigate the damage caused by it in order to enjoy the benefits.

Aaron Bondar is a sophomore double-majoring in economics and political science.