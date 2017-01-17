When Bella Rubinton announced her candidacy for mayor of Binghamton on Facebook on Friday, the reception she received was far from kind. Some flooded comment sections with legitimate questions about her qualifications, being a 21-year-old Binghamton University student, while many others berated her with taunts and jokes.

While Rubinton’s decision to run likely comes from a desire to impact the city of Binghamton and its residents in a positive way, this is not the way to go about doing so. For many of those who live in the city of Binghamton, the prospect of a BU student — one with minimal relevant experience — taking control of the highest office in the city is incomprehensible.

Many Facebook users’ first reaction to Rubinton’s announcement post was to unleash a flurry of mean-spirited and joking comments. However misguided the campaign may be, this reaction does not reflect well on the students. This is not a joke; the prospect of a campaign should be taken seriously, as it could have long-term negative implications on both the city of Binghamton and BU.

We, as the Pipe Dream Editorial Board, have repeatedly examined the relationship among our University, its students and local residents. We have supported informed local voting and encouraged increased collaboration between BU and community actors. We recognize that students are and can be a major force in shaping the local community — for better or for worse.

Within the fast pace of the University, students are flooded with optimism and empowerment. We are encouraged to take what we have learned in class and apply it to the real world. We learn entire courses in a matter of months and student organizations overturn leadership every semester. Yet, when we leave campus we must recognize the limits of this attitude. Our well-intentioned zeal to make the world a better place may end up serving more to harm than benefit those we are trying to help.

Real change can only come with a thorough understanding of the local community, which is something that takes time to achieve. This knowledge does not come from books and lectures; it can only be learned gradually, from daily interactions with the community. If you want to see change, attend City Council meetings, find a mentor already creating change in the community or reach out to local stakeholders. The process of change is one that requires a sincere and persistent presence by those who wish to see it, and when it’s done right, people notice for all of the right reasons.

We hope that the implications of Rubinton’s campaign will not discourage students from taking meaningful action within the local community in the future. Instead, it should serve as a clear example of overstepping a line between appropriate, constructive community interaction and poorly planned, potentially detrimental efforts. Where this line actually lies is ill-defined, but all students who wish to make a difference must keep it in mind.

If you truly want to get involved in local politics and make Binghamton a better place, then get informed and start small. Lend a helping hand on deck where it is needed, but refrain from taking the wheel until you really understand the ship.