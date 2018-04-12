On April 13, students and faculty filled the Anderson Center for “Campus Speech: What are the Limits?” Many attendees, however, called out the panel for failing to address most recent incidents. Assistant news editor Amy Donovan and incoming PRISM editor Sarah Molano discuss the forum and its implications for the BU community.

On the Record is aired on WHRW 90.5 FM every Thursday at 6 p.m. The show is hosted and edited by Jillian Forstadt.

