We delve a little deeper into some of the stories from our 2018 Sex Issue. Professionals from Family Planning of South Central NY discuss the link between birth control methods and mental health. Opinions columnist Sarah Molano talks about reducing the stigma surrounding sex work. You can read all of the articles featured in the issue here.

On the Record is aired on WHRW 90.5 FM every Thursday at 6 p.m. This episode was hosted and edited by Jillian Forstadt, and produced by Noah Bressner. Contributing reporting by Kara Jillian Brown.