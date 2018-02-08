Select scenes from Downtown Binghamton’s hottest speakeasy, 205 Dry, with owner Alise Willerton. PRISM editor Kara Jillian Brown speaks about her experiences as a journalist of color and the future of the magazine.

On the Record is aired on WHRW 90.5 FM every Thursday at 6 p.m. This episode was hosted and edited by Jillian Forstadt, and produced by Noah Bressner. Contributing reporting by Rachel Greenspan.

