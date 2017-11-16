WHRW General Manager Jeff Goldberg discusses copyright issues at Binghamton University’s free-format radio station; Binghamton Hots plans franchise locations; how students are buying tickets for the sold out Post Malone fall concert. We’ll also hear from Adam Flint, program manager at Southern Tier Solar Works.
On the Record is recorded at WHRW 90.5 FM, we are live on Thursdays at 6 p.m. This episode was hosted by Amy Donovan and Jillian Forstadt, and engineered by Noah Bressner.
