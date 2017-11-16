WHRW General Manager Jeff Goldberg discusses copyright issues at Binghamton University’s free-format radio station; Binghamton Hots plans franchise locations; how students are buying tickets for the sold out Post Malone fall concert. We’ll also hear from Adam Flint, program manager at Southern Tier Solar Works.﻿

On the Record is recorded at WHRW 90.5 FM, we are live on Thursdays at 6 p.m. This episode was hosted by Amy Donovan and Jillian Forstadt, and engineered by Noah Bressner.

