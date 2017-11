Republicans dominate the local election; Broome County Executive Jason Garnar opens public conversation on the budget and combatting the opioid epidemic; and how the Mainstage production gives a classic show a modern twist. We’ll hear from Max Pensky on the new Institute for Genocide and Mass Atrocity prevention, and take a deeper look at our basketball season preview.

