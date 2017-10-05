Student engagement in the Binghamton mayoral race is on the rise this semester. Jacob Bezner, campaign manager of Generation Vote and sophomore, speaks about the CCE’s mayoral forum on Wednesday and voter registration at the Belmar (2:57). Brandon Bocanumenth, Director of the Rainbow Pride Union and a senior, shares the lineup for National Coming Out Day on Wednesday, Oct. 11 (13:18). Our copy desk chiefs explains usage for “United States” in articles (19:40). Plus, sports reviews the latest scores from Binghamton University sports teams (22:08).

On the Record is recorded at WHRW, we are live on Thursdays at 6 p.m. This episode was engineered by Noah Bressner. Special thanks to Jacob Bezner and Brandon Bocanumenth.

