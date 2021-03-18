Provided by Lucas Bianculli Close

Lucas Bianculli is a junior double-majoring in economics and environmental studies.

1. Tell us a bit about yourself — any clubs, hobbies or major plans for the future?

“I’m very involved on campus, more than I thought I would be during my freshman year. I am currently the concerts chair for [Student Association Programming Board (SAPB)], which has been one of my favorite experiences thus far. I also hold positions in the [Vice President for Multicultural Affairs (VPMA)] Office as the director of finance and programming and as a congressional representative for the Financial Committee, now for the second year. I have a passion for basketball and will spend all of my available time playing or watching it. I also really love skiing and listening to music. I’m always open to new music recommendations.”

2. What is your platform?

“My focus will be on three key points: increasing outreach, emphasizing the transition from online to in-person and spotlighting international figures in existing programming. I will work closely with communities and clubs to increase participation in the spring and fall surveys, making events more representative of the student body. This will also spread awareness of the organization, thereby increasing SAPB engagement. Additionally, one of my biggest priorities is to work with administration to begin the transition back to in-person programming. Lastly, I aspire to increase international exposure within SAPB by incorporating international performers and speakers into existing committees and events.”

3. Why did you decide to run for a Student Association (SA) E-Board position?

“I decided to run for an SA E-Board position because I have really enjoyed my time working in SAPB and the SA, and I wanted to further my leadership experience. I decided to run for [Vice President for Programming (VPP)] in particular because I think SAPB is able to do some of the most interesting things across campus. I think it’s amazing that students are able to lead the production of such large-scale events. I want to improve upon current programming so that more students’ interests are represented. I also want to bring some new interesting ideas to make events into more worthwhile experiences.”

4. Why should students vote for you?

“I think that students should vote for me because I bring a lot of experience to the table. As the concerts chair, I’ve been able to get a real in-depth look into how successful events are produced, from start to finish. I’ve also spent a lot of time within the SA, which has given me a deep understanding of how it’s run. I’m also very open to student feedback, which is a very important factor in being a great VPP. Finally, I will incorporate new, interesting ideas that make me stand out from traditional VPPs.”