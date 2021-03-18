Noam Fox is a sophomore majoring in business administration.

1. Tell us a bit about yourself – any clubs, hobbies or major plans for the future?

“Since arriving at Binghamton University, I have spent the majority of my time helping students through policy education and policy changes. I started as policy intern for the Student Association (SA) vice president for academic affairs (VPAA), where I helped draft legislation on changes to the Code of [Student] Conduct and Sanctioning Guidelines. I also wrote up legislation about the different [learning management systems (LMS)] and mental health awareness initiatives. This desire for analytical policy thinking led me to the [SA] Advocates, where I am currently the director. I believe that every student should be aware of their rights and be educated on the judicial process. Lastly, I serve on the University Undergraduate Curriculum Committee (UUCC). My involvement in the UUCC has given me tremendous knowledge about the general education requirements and the different avenues that students can take for course sequencing. When I’m not doing reading or writing policy, you can find me running. I am a big believer that exercise is crucial to success not only in school but also in life. In the future, I hope to have a career in finance.”

2. What is your platform?

“As VPAA, I will be responsible for improving the daily life for students. Currently, I am the director of [SA] Advocates, head policy analyst in the VPAA office and I serve on the UUCC. My experience in the VPAA office led me to run because I know what our community is lacking. My platform focuses on three aspects: policy changes to the Code of [Student] Conduct [and] Sanctioning Guidelines, mental health and advising. As director of [SA] Advocates, I know the struggles that students face with the [Office of Student Conduct] and [Residential Life]. I am prepared to push legislation on behalf of students. For mental health, I previously compiled the mental health brochure, and I look forward to continuing the needed overhaul in mental health awareness that includes programs, education and workshops. Lastly, my time at the UUCC and [SA] Advocates has helped me gain extraordinary knowledge about the school curriculum and how to set up an adviser program to help students in class registration and course sequencing. Since coming to [BU], I have prioritized the well being of students through policy-making, education and advocacy. I am prepared to lead by action and not simply words.”

3. Why did you decide to run for an SA E-Board position?

“I decided to run for VPAA because I care about every student. My goal is to transform the VPAA office into a place that students can utilize for help. My skill set in legislation writing and passion for advocating on behalf of all students gives me confidence that I can make a positive impact. Each week, I spend countless hours meeting with students through the [SA] Advocates, which has led me to understand the struggles that students face. I know the ins and outs of the VPAA office like no one else. I have set a strong foundation through my other positions by making connections with different faculty and administration members that can help make a difference for the [BU] student body.”

4. Why should students vote for you?

“Students should vote for me because I can get the most accomplished in a shortest amount of time. As the most senior VPAA employee, I already know how to put a great team in place and how to work cohesively with other members of the SA. I have researched, written and passed legislation through multiple legislations through Congress. I believe that leading should be done through action and not by words. All of my past work at [BU] has proven this. There are a lot of unknowns next because of [COVID-19], and I will do my best to always present students with information that is accurate in a timely manner. I will represent all students and reach out to different groups that have been ignored in the past. I hope that the [BU] students will look at my previous work and decide that I am the best candidate to lead them for the upcoming year.”