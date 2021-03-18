Samantha Carroll is a sophomore majoring in philosophy, politics and law.

1. Tell us a bit about yourself — any clubs, hobbies or major plans for the future?

“Aside from being a Student Association (SA) Congress representative for the past two years, I’m also involved heavily with the Hinman Production Company (HPC) and the Food Co-Op. I am currently spending the bulk of my after-class hours directing a play for HPC, and I am a core member in the Co-Op. In my free time, I enjoy going to the Nature Preserve, singing and watching a little too much ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’ In the future, I see myself going to law school and working in either public interest or constitutional law.”

2. What is your platform?

“At the recommendation of @shareyourstorybing and the Women’s Student Union, I wrote and defended through SA Congress a resolution advocating for the creation of a Violence, Abuse and Rape Crisis Center (VARCC). As vice president for academic affairs (VPAA), my office will work closely with the involved parties in the development of the VARCC and focus on advocacy for survivors of sexual assault. I plan to focus VPAA resources on helping students recover and move forward from the COVID-19 pandemic, both mentally and academically. It’s no secret that the pandemic had adverse effects on many academic plans, so I want to help students get back on track. Furthermore, the pandemic and the isolation that it entailed no doubt had some negative impacts on student mental health. I plan on dedicating VPAA resources to help students process and move forward from this rather upsetting year. The VPAA has a history of fostering mentorships between older and younger students. I want to expand upon the previous version of the program by connecting students with mentors within their major, so they may offer helpful insight specific to their field. I have some smaller, but still important, initiatives I would like to pursue as VPAA. For one, I plan on creating spaces for students to get to know one another socially in an unstructured setting. The pandemic has made it harder to form social connections, so I want to provide [BU] students with community spaces to get to know people with similar academic goals, hobbies or backgrounds. Also, I intend to work on streamlining the process of seeking help for those struggling with their mental health. I want to develop a mental health service directory so students can better navigate the resources that are available to them.”

3. Why did you decide to run for an SA E-Board position?

“I decided to run for this position because I am passionate about student advocacy. In my last two years as an SA Congress representative, I have written more legislation than any other representative. One of my proudest accomplishments was writing, defending and ensuring the passage of the legislation that ultimately motivated the administration to create the VARCC that student activists had been advocating for all summer. Advocating for [BU] students and making their voices heard has been such a fulfilling experience, and I want to continue doing it at the VPAA level.”

4. Why should students vote for you?

“I take initiative for them. In my time in SA Congress, I have written numerous resolutions to improve the circumstances of our campus community. I have reached out to administrators to ensure our voices were heard on issues that affect us intimately, like COVID-19 restrictions. I have loved every minute of my time working for this student body, and I would be so honored if they allowed me to continue doing it. Further, I have the most applicable experience for this position of any candidate. It is likely that, after the election, the VPAA office will be broadened into the vice president for student success. As a member of the Student Life and Academics Committee of SA Congress, sitting on the Academics subcommittee for the past two years, I have been given the opportunity to understand the nuanced nature of what “student success” entails, and it extends far beyond academics alone. I want to ensure that every [BU] student reaches their full potential for success, and I have detailed plans on how to get us there. I would appreciate your votes on [March 22] and the opportunity to continue getting things done for our community.”