Joshua Oommen is a junior double-majoring in economics and philosophy, politics and law.

1. Tell us a bit about yourself — any clubs, hobbies or major plans for the future?

“When I am not studying and doing work for my classes, I am very involved in different extracurricular activities. My main involvement on campus involves student government, as I am very active in the Student Association (SA). In the SA, I currently reside as chairman of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee. In this position, I lead projects and facilitate biweekly discussions to introduce inclusive policies and educational programming. When I am not doing school-related activities, I love to play basketball and other outdoor sports with my friends when the weather permits. I plan on using my economics and [philosophy, politics and law] degree to get into a master’s program for financial engineering.”

2. What is your platform?

“The first thing that I want to emphasize is my goal to foster a sense of unity among all students by having open communication. With open communication among all students, I believe that all of the initiatives that are currently being implemented to help diverse students will have a larger impact. The second part of my platform addresses [COVID-19]. We have all seen how difficult it has been to navigate from in-person classes to an all-online format. In that same sense, it will be difficult for students that are used to an all-online format to adjust to an in-person format. I will make it a priority to assist multicultural organizations transition from a virtual space to an in-person one as smooth as possible. As current DEI committee chair, I value the ideals of equity and inclusion. To continue with these values in mind, I want to continue and elevate the initiatives in progress and allow them to truly come to fruition.”

3. Why did you decide to run for an SA E-Board position?

“I have always been extremely passionate about representing students, especially those who have been historically unheard. As a minority myself, I made it my mission from middle school to be able to use my social personality to stand up for those who could not. Therefore, since my freshman year of high school, I have been involved in student government as well as a member of my school’s diversity club. As a freshman in college, I wanted to continue speaking up and standing for my peers, so I became a representative for the Mountainview [College]. Since then, I have continued to take on leadership roles in student government in order to continue to be a voice for all students. As current DEI chair, I am continuing this mindset and leading my committee in passing legislation that will help multicultural organizations and promote equity and inclusion on campus. I would like to further these efforts by representing the [Binghamton University] undergraduate population and continuing the efforts I have already made to leave the University more equitable and inclusive as when I arrived.”

4. Why should students vote for you?

“My upbringing has greatly affected my passion for multicultural matters, [from] being raised in an extremely diverse environment to moving to one that was not. Being immersed in different groups of people has given me the chance to truly understand a wide variety of beliefs, especially ones that do not align with mine. However, learning how to communicate with those who do not think the same way as myself has allowed me to become a much better leader with the ability to use criticism as a way of improving. After working with the current vice president for multicultural affairs (VPMA) and speaking with him, I am aware of everything the job entails, and I am confident that I am best equipped with the skills needed to succeed in this role. With these skills, as well as already serving in a leadership position in the SA, I believe that I will do the best job in both representing my fellow students in multicultural affairs as well as ensuring a smooth transition from the current VPMA.”