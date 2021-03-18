Tara Lerman is a junior majoring in political science.

1. Tell us a bit about yourself — any clubs, hobbies or major plans for the future?

“My pronouns are she/her/hers. On campus I work as an assistant in the [vice president for finance (VPF)] office, at [LateNite Binghamton] and as a [resident assistant (RA)] in Cayuga Hall. In my free time I love to hike with my dog and watch scary movies. I plan to stay at [Binghamton University] for graduate school in the accounting program.”

2. What is your platform?

“As VPF, my main goal will be to assist campus programs and organizations restarting their activities. Unfortunately, in the past year, many groups had to cancel their traditional yearly programs — I hope to encourage and assist in these events returning smoothly. I also plan to prioritize communication both through the adviser program and directly from the VPF office to help groups put on the best events they can and ensure financial success. The adviser program has seen significant growth over the last few years, which I hope to continue. I will have advisers focus heavily on assisting groups with restarting traditional programming and assist groups with adjusting to new policies. I will also be continuing the streamlining of the dashboard to consolidate VPF resources for easier use by student groups.”

3. Why did you decide to run for an SA E-Board position?

“Both as [an RA] and as president of my residential community, I have found working as a student leader very fulfilling and have enjoyed my time in the VPF office over the past year. I decided to run for VPF so that I can continue to serve the student body and to continue growing my experience in finance to prepare me for my future career.”

4. Why should students vote for you?

“Students should vote for me because I am committed to serving the needs of students. In my time at [BU] I have acted as treasurer and president of [College-in-the-Woods], which gives me a unique understanding of how student groups actually spend their money and what problems they run into. Combining this with my time working in the VPF office, where I learned the day to day responsibilities and intricacies of the VPF role, will allow me to be sensitive to the needs of students and be better able to accommodate them.”