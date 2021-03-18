Jacob Eckhaus is a senior majoring in accounting.

1. Tell us a bit about yourself — any clubs, hobbies or major plans for the future?

“I will be continuing on at Binghamton [University] next year to get a master’s in accounting. Outside of my classes, I’m heavily involved in student government and advocacy groups both locally and statewide. I serve this year as the Student Association’s (SA) vice president for finance (VPF), a representative in the SUNY Student Assembly’s Executive Committee and as a member of the Student Voices Action Committee, a committee chaired by John Graham that meets monthly to advocate for students directly to SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras and the SUNY Board of Trustees. In my free time, I enjoy playing video games, mastering chess and hanging out with my friends.”

2. What is your platform?

“My platform is a three-pillar platform based on the ideas of accessibility, advocacy and accountability. Supported by my extensive knowledge and experience with student advocacy and the network I have built with the leadership of our school and the SUNY system, I am confident that I can make real change and have the wherewithal to deliver on my promises. The key to being an effective representative is being accessible and in tune with the needs and issues of those you represent. I will emulate this by implementing office hours each week so any student can speak directly with me. By changing up the timing of these office hours each week, I will ensure that any student can find a time that works for them to make sure their voice is heard. Additionally, I will do targeted outreach to the students and student organizations that have a stake in any upcoming topics of discussion to be as best informed as possible, even on topics I am initially unfamiliar with. By hearing directly from the students that are impacted, I can represent effectively and advocate successfully. As the sole student on the [BU Council], it is important that I continually advocate for students. I plan to focus on sexual assault prevention, racism on campus and our return to normal, while also making sure to stay updated on any new issues as they arise. The creation of a [Violence, Abuse and Rape Crisis Center (VARCC)] is a step in the right direction in supporting survivors, but the University needs to be doing more to target the pervasive underlying issues and address sexual assault. Advocating for the implementation of the 17 pages of recommendations contained in the Husch Blackwell Title IX report is a main component of this in the short-term. I will also advocate for the University and its administration to directly confront the racism and hatred that are present on our campus. It has been disappointing this year to see this issue addressed only through B-Lines, and I will be advocating strongly for direct, impactful and immediate action to be taken both to support the communities facing this hate and to develop a more accepting, loving campus community. While student advocacy is an important first step in creating change, it is imperative that administration follows through in addressing the issues. As part of the body that oversees the administration, I will ensure that we are holding administrators accountable for their actions or lack thereof. Firstly, I will attempt to resolve any issues informally using the relationships I have fostered this year with administrators. This will result in quick, meaningful changes faster and more efficiently than if the rest of the council were involved. However, I will not hesitate to bring any issues to the council if I receive pushback from the University leadership. Through the Council’s power to approve budgetary requests, I will ensure that funding is always made available for important projects or initiatives, utilizing my experience as VPF to ensure that this happens without sacrificing other important funding.”

3. Why did you decide to run for an SA E-Board position?

“I decided to run for BU Council representative because of my passion for advocacy. I have been involved in so much this year, and I have an incredible desire to continue my involvement next year in a way that will be meaningful and impactful. I have seen the good that can come from student advocacy, through the creation of the VARCC, the selection of rejuvenation days this year and even statewide in the development of a grant program for food pantries to fund refrigeration units. I know firsthand what it takes to make things like this happen and am confident that I could inspire change next year through this position. I love [BU], but there is so much work that still needs to be done to address incredibly detrimental and pressing issues to make our campus a better place, and I would love to help lead the charge in making this happen.”

4. Why should students vote for you?

“Students should vote for whichever candidate they feel will best represent them to the Council, even if that person isn’t me! With that said, I hope you would consider me that person. In creating my platform, I met with many student groups to hear the issues that were most impacting them. I’ve worked to translate that into the three pillars I presented above in a comprehensive and thorough way that shows understanding of both the formal and informal ways to make change happen on our campus. I have a significant amount of experience to bring to the table, and I have demonstrated that I give my all to everything I put my mind to. I promise to be the most present BU Council representative, be accessible to all students, advocate for the issues that impact our campus community no matter how big or small and hold our administration accountable in listening to students and acting on it.”