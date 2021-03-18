Eduardo Gomez is a senior majoring in industrial and systems engineering.

1. Tell us a bit about yourself — any clubs, hobbies or major plans for the future?

“I’m from a small town in the Catskill Mountains region, the real upstate New York, and I will be staying [at Binghamton University] an extra year for my master’s in systems science. Within our community, I serve as president for the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE), president and co-founder of Out in [Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics] (oSTEM) and a peer adviser for [Thomas J. Watson College of Engineering and Applied Science]. These experiences have allowed me to meet so many amazing people and give back to others. Outside of this, I enjoy hanging out with my friends, being outdoors and exploring Binghamton. I highly recommend visiting the Cutler Botanic Garden!”

2. What is your platform?

“My platform first starts with BU Council education. What’s the point of representing the student community if they don’t know what the Council is? I want to empower students, so they know they have a big voice within the decisions that impact us all. Following, I want to have an open line of communication. Students and organizations should have easy access to the [BU Council representative], and they will. I’m excited to use a bookable calendar, Zoom and hopefully meet students for coffee occasionally so we can discuss issues. It is evident to myself and other members of the cultural community, [BU] is not the most diverse campus. I want to focus on multicultural organizations and make sure they are getting the help [and] recognition they deserve. This would be done by using my communication skills to listen to both students and administration so we can come up with solutions, together. Lastly, my platform will focus on environmental protections. The Council oversees grounds [and] building improvements, and I want every decision made to weigh the impacts we have on the environment.”

3. Why did you decide to run for an SA E-Board position?

“I first heard of this position during my sophomore year. At that time, I thought it was an impactful position, but I needed more experience. Fast-forward to my senior year, I have represented many different groups by serving as an advocate and leader. I have been able to network and meet many amazing people. Through this, I have also heard about struggles we all face. Struggles that can be addressed through genuine communication, listening to both sides and using data to make decisions. As an engineer and student leader, I have gained the skills necessary to do this. I want to use my skill set to really make an impact and help others within our community. This is why I am running for BU Council representative.”

4. Why should students vote for you?

“When voting, we all have the obligation to make informed decisions. There’s no question that we have a great set of candidates for this position. However, I would recommend the student community to look at our experiences. I have held positions in community government, three student organizations, SHPE, oSTEM and Off Campus College Council (OC3), worked on various community service projects, invited activists to our community, partnered with administration [and] businesses and worked in various internships [and] groups. I’m sure many of you have held or served in similar positions. We can all agree it’s tough work. I want to combine all my experiences and take what I learned to represent you. This doesn’t mean I want the tough work to stop but instead to continue it by partnering with you to get the solutions we need. So when making the decision on March 22, think about the experiences of each candidate and who would best represent you? For more information on my campaign, check out @burepgomez on Instagram!”