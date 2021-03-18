Sakib Choudhury is a junior majoring in computer engineering.

1. Tell us a bit about yourself — any clubs, hobbies or major plans for the future?

“Currently, I serve as the vice speaker of [Student Association (SA)] Congress and also the chief of staff to the vice president for multicultural affairs (VPMA). During my previous years at this University, I have held various leadership positions, including treasurer of Mohawk Hall, a congressional representative for Dickinson Community and treasurer of the Theta Tau Professional Engineering Fraternity. During my free time, I like to spend time with my friends and ski on special occasions. Looking to the future, I hope to enter the field of green energy, with the hopes of reducing humanity’s impact on the environment.”

2. What is your platform?

“My platform is characterized by three main governing agendas, which include enhancing student leadership conferences, reorganizing the chartering process for clubs and ensuring a seamless transition back to in-person activity with continued communication to clubs at every step. Additionally, there are some major improvements I would like to bring to the SA E-Board as a whole. If elected, I aim to continuously be an advocate for the multicultural community, while at the same time putting forth initiatives with the intent of increasing student engagement within the SA. For a detailed description of my platform, please visit my campaign Instagram @sakib4viceprez.”

3. Why did you decide to run for an SA E-board position?

“My experience at this University has been a fulfilling one, and I believed that it was time to finally give back to a community that has given so much to me. During my time here, I have identified issues within the SA that can be fixed to provide students with a better experience. The main issue is that there is minimal student engagement in SA elections, leading to uncontested elections where students do not get a choice of who represents them. If elected, I vow to propose initiatives to increase engagement in SA elections and work to correct other problems that exist within the SA.”

4. Why should students vote for you?

“Given my experience within the SA, I believe that I am well equipped to lead as [executive vice president (EVP)] next year. After working closely with the VPMA this year, I’ve learned a great deal regarding outreach with clubs and online programming, after having assisted in the planning of the fully virtual Multicultural Extravaganza. I hope to apply this experience next year as I expand my outreach to all clubs. Additionally, after sitting on the Internal Affairs Committee, the committee which charters new clubs, I have a foundational knowledge of the chartering process and possess the skills necessary to make improvements to this process.”