Ross Mesnick is a junior majoring in business administration.

1. Tell us a bit about yourself — any clubs, hobbies or major plans for the future?

“I spend a majority of my time in the Student Association (SA) office, where I currently serve on their e-board as the Speaker of Congress. I am also involved with [The Association for Operations Management (APICS)] and have served as the external education chair on their e-board since last spring. This summer I will be interning at [Ernst & Young (EY)] in their technology risk consulting division. I hope my internship will turn into a full-time offer at EY once I graduate from [Binghamton University] next May.”

2. What is your platform?

“As the executive vice president (EVP), my primary goals will be to restructure SA [Leadership Trainings], ensure seamless transitions for newly elected e-boards and enhance accessibility and communication among students and organizations. Through partnerships with 20:1 and the [Multicultural Resource Center], restructured leadership conferences will provide student leaders with comprehensive training on matters including cultural awareness and sensitivity, sexual assault, race, gender and sexual orientation. Furthermore, if allowed to return to fully in-person operations, organizations will receive training on how to make the transition back. I will also strive to make sure that clubs have seamless shifts from one e-board to the next by creating and providing helpful resources to serve as references for new e-boards, ensuring that the primary focus of the spring leadership conference is to begin the formal transition process and by moving the space allocation process to earlier in the spring semester. Finally, to guarantee that the EVP office is accessible to all, I will frequently collaborate with [the] Internal Affairs [Committee] to better streamline the club chartering process, schedule staff such that someone will always be available in the EVP office at all times throughout the day and regularly communicate and provide frequent updates to all organizations.”

3. Why did you decide to run for an SA E-Board position?

“I’ve been heavily involved in the SA since my freshman year. During my freshman year, I represented Newing College as a Student Life and Academics [Committee] representative in the SA Congress. During my sophomore year, I served as a member of the Congress leadership team, chairing the Space Allocation and Elections & Judiciary Committees. Currently, I serve on the SA E-Board as the Speaker of Congress. In addition to my time in the SA, I have also served on the APICS E-Board since last spring and have been an active member of other SA-chartered organizations. Through my experiences, I have learned a lot about how SA organizations run, and I am determined to give back to our students who demonstrate their passion, dedication and interest in the organizations they are a part of every day.”

4. Why should students vote for you?

“With my three years of involvement in the SA, I feel that I have a lot of the relevant and necessary experience to make me a good EVP, capable of understanding the support that our SA-chartered organizations need. Being on SA E-Board has given me the crucial experience to have a seamless transition into the role of EVP. The EVP is very attuned to the issues our organizations face on a daily basis. By being on e-board, I am very aware of the issues that our organizations face and can immediately get to work solving them. As Speaker of Congress, I’ve had experience hiring my leadership team who have done a fantastic job at leading the Congress committees this year. Having hiring and supervisory experience is crucial for this position, where it’s necessary to have a great team of staff who can help carry out the initiatives and goals of the EVP office. Finally, I know what it’s like to be a club leader and club member. I’ve had the experience of serving on the APICS E-Board and have been a member of multiple clubs throughout my time at [BU]. I know the day-to-day issues that our organizations face, and I am confident in my ability to apply my experiences to support all of our organizations and their leaders.”