Joshua Danziger is a junior majoring in accounting.

1. Tell us a bit about yourself — any clubs, hobbies or major plans for the future?

“I have had the pleasure of being both a member and a part of the e-board for the [Binghamton University] Pep Band, I was an orientation adviser following my freshman year and I have been involved with the [Student Association (SA)] since my freshman year. In my free time I like to golf, watch movies and enjoy playing trivia games.”

2. What is your platform?

“As president, I will work toward four paramount goals: a safe and efficient transition from a virtual and distanced learning environment to in-person campus activities, strong and efficient collaboration with the other [SA] E-Board members, working on transparency among the [Binghamton’s New York State University Police (UPD)] and creating a required course on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) awareness and education for all new students. By adding a vaccine stop to [Off Campus College Transport (OCCT)] and providing the students a means to schedule an appointment is essential for our changeover. There is a lot of leg work for the Student Association (SA) to carry out next year, and being able to lead and collaborate with the other E-Board members to fulfill students’ expectations is largely why I have decided to run. UPD has to be held accountable, and, by increasing their required training courses and opening up a student submission form for positive and negative feedback, we can work toward achieving a force we feel comfortable around. Creating and establishing a required course for all new students on [DEI] is something that has waited long enough at this University, and it is time we provide this awareness and education to our students to prevent further acts of discrimination.”

3. Why did you decide to run for an SA E-Board position?

“Being involved with the [SA] since my freshman year has allowed me to interact with my different communities at [BU]. Voting to charter organizations as a freshman was a fulfilling experience, and I sought to take on more responsibility. I enjoyed sitting on [the] Internal Affairs [Committee] and working closely with the [executive vice president (EVP)] later as the chair. [SA] Congress has shown me an outlet to affect change for this University, and I excitedly took part for three years voting, sponsoring and even writing bills. After chairing the committee for two years, I have gotten confident in my abilities as a leader in Congress and hope to apply that to the presidency.”

4. Why should students vote for you?

“I hope for students to see a little bit of me in them. I care about this school and everyone in it and having enjoyed my time at [BU] I want to work to make sure every student can have as enjoyable of an experience as I have. I have proven to be a hard worker and a devoted Bearcat, and I hope you make the right choice and vote for me!”