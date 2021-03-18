David Hatami is a junior double-majoring in political science and business administration.

1. Tell us a bit about yourself — any clubs, hobbies or major plans for the future?

“During my time at Binghamton, I’ve been active in a number of different student organizations. Outside of serving as the [Student Association (SA) Vice President for Multicultural Affairs (VPMA)], I have been involved in groups such as the Muslim Student Association, Asian Student Union, [Model United Nations] and College Democrats. Not to mention, I’ve also written for the Pipe Dream Opinions Section since my freshman year. My overall plan for the future is to continue my work in public service by uplifting communities through a lens of advocacy. In my free time, I like to listen to music, lay in the sun and tell stories.”

2. What is your platform?

“My presidency will ensure four chief ideas — a smooth, comprehensive and successful transition from virtual to in-person campus functions, building upon our efforts in sexual assault prevention, a drive for greater inclusion and diversity in student body affairs and the fostering of civic engagement between students and the overall Binghamton community. While striving to help students overcome the many obstacles they continue to face everyday as a result of the pandemic, I will take a proactive approach to working with student groups and administrators so that we are able to address long standing issues as effectively as possible.”

3. Why did you decide to run for SA President?

“I believe our students deserve a leader who understands that inclusion is not just a term of policy, but a way of looking at life — someone who recognizes that advocacy cannot stop with the closing of a laptop or ending of a Zoom call but is something you must carry with yourself each day at a time. With these truths in mind, I have found that one of the greatest things one can do is give back to a community which has given so much to you. For this reason, among others, I have decided to run for SA president.”

4. Why should students vote for you?

“After spending a year as [VPMA], I have learned the most effective ways to bring people together in pursuit of a common goal. By designing the first ever virtual Multicultural Extravaganza, hosting voter registration drives and debates on racial justice, and being instrumental in the creation of the SA Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, I believe I have developed a proven track record as a capable student leader. Students should vote for me because as SA President, I will fight for unity, equity, transparency, character and understanding, all while uplifting the voices of those who cannot be heard.”