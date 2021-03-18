Joshua Dorfman is a junior majoring in integrative neuroscience.

1. Tell us a bit about yourself — any clubs, hobbies or major plans for the future?

“I am currently the [Student Association (SA) Vice President for Academic Affairs (VPAA)]. I have been very involved on campus since I transferred in during my freshman year. I was involved in my building’s government as a freshman and then worked as the B-Engaged adviser and office coordinator for the SA’s [executive vice president (EVP)] my sophomore year. I’ve also been a group fitness instructor at [Campus Recreation] and a [resident assistant]. Additionally, I enjoy participating in campus life, whether going to [Chabad at Binghamton] for Friday night dinner or [Chinese American Student Union’s (CASU)] China Night, and I also sit on Harpur College committees.”

2. What is your platform?

“My platform stands on four significant pillars: well-being, advocacy, complete transparency and student resources. My goal is to be as straightforward as possible, and the truth is most important to me, so I am not going to make lists of promises that I know can’t get done. Well-being means that every student is happy and healthy while learning at [Binghamton University]. I want there to be good nutritious food to eat and enjoyable physical activity that everyone can participate in. Well-being is also that students feel safe wherever they are, which means dealing with sexual assault head-on and actively standing up to racial and religious intolerance. I will be an advocate for all students, which will build on what I’ve done as VPAA. I won’t promise the world, but I will fight for any student that needs fighting for and work to fix problems that students are facing. I will strive to have full transparency in all decisions made, which includes actively engaging with campus partners and having an open-door policy to allow for easy student input. Lastly, I will continue to improve resources, making them better and more accessible to students, including printing, advising, counseling and more.”

3. Why did you decide to run for SA President?

“I am running for president because I want to be an advocate for every student, plain and simple. I love [BU] and feel at home here, and I want every student who learns here to feel the same. It shouldn’t matter what your background is, what your ethnicity is or what religion you believe in — every student deserves equity in their college experience. Every student should be allowed to enjoy their time at [BU] without prejudice toward them. I am not red or blue — my campaign’s primary color is purple because I am not here to represent a ‘side —’ I am here to represent and work for the [BU] students and bridge the gap. I will uphold freedom of speech and freedom of assembly for all students. Every student should have a voice in their experience, and I want to give it to them.”

4. Why should students vote for you?

“Students should vote for me because I will get it done. I will not promise laundry lists of things that aren’t actually possible because I know, as someone who already works in the SA, what the limitations are. As [VPAA], I have learned how to effectively advocate for all students because problems in academics affect every student. I will work to fix issues as students encounter them and will stand up against racial, ethnic and religious intolerance. I will also do my best to give students an enjoyable experience [amid COVID-19] restrictions, if there are any in the fall. I won’t make promises I can’t keep, but what I can say is that I will fight for any student that needs fighting for and work to bridge the gap to make a more perfect union within our campus community.”