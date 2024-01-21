Rep. Marc Molinaro, pictured speaking to supporters after his election victory in 2022, visited a Texas border town with a delegation of Congressional Republicans to publicly push for hardline immigration measures one week before the House Homeland Security Committee held its first public hearing on Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ possible impeachment.

A prominent Democratic critic described Republican's effort as "preplanned" and a "predetermined political stunt."

Rep. Marc Molinaro joined House Republicans in their support for impeaching of U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas over the alleged mismanagement of the United States’ southern border.

Earlier this month, Molinaro and other Congressional Republicans traveled to Eagle Pass, a Texas border town, to tour border patrol facilities and publicly push for hardline immigration measures. The visit came one week before the House Homeland Security Committee held its first public hearing on Mayorkas’ possible impeachment.

In the hearing, Rep. Mark Green, a Republican from Tennessee and the chairman of the committee, argued that impeachment was warranted because Mayorkas had acted with “gross incompetence” in enforcing the nation’s complex web of immigration laws. Republicans invited the attorneys general of Montana, Oklahoma and Missouri to testify about the impacts of migration on their states. Both Committee Democrats and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) pushed back, with Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi calling the Republican impeachment efforts “preplanned” and a “predetermined political stunt.”

The current Republican efforts to impeach Mayorkas have been months in the making. An impeachment resolution drafted by Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia last year was tabled by the House in November, though. Greene later pulled her resolution after assurances that impeachment would move forward on a committee level. During his visit to Eagle Pass, Molinaro called for Congressional Republicans to move forward with the proceedings.

“[Mayorkas] should be impeached,” Molinaro said. “You cannot experience what I saw, and listen to the people who work for him, and think that he has met his obligation and oath under the law. When I was a county executive, when somebody didn’t do their job, I gave them the opportunity to do it. And if they didn’t, I removed them from their office.”

House Republicans held their second and final impeachment hearing last week, though Mayorkas was unable to attend due to a previously scheduled meeting with Mexican officials over the border. His office submitted a request to accommodate a different date for in-person testimony, but Committee Republicans instead instructed him to submit written testimony. Neither Mayorkas nor any other Biden Administration official gave in-person testimony to the committee.

In a statement, DHS spokesperson Mia Ehrenberg noted that Mayorkas has testified before Congress 27 times in less than three years and that the committee refused to provide alternate dates for in-person testimony.

“This is just the latest example of Committee Republicans’ sham process,” the statement reads. “It’s abundantly clear that they are not interested in hearing from [Mayorkas], since it doesn’t fit into their bad-faith, predetermined and unconstitutional rush to impeach him.”

Republicans also invited two parents — the mother of a young girl who died from a fentanyl overdose and a mother whose child was killed by a member of the MS-13 gang — to testify during the hearing. Both mothers claimed that Mayorkas is partially to blame for the deaths of their children.

The U.S. Constitution provides Congress the power to impeach high-level executive officials for “high crimes or misdemeanors.” Some critics, including Atticus Fauci, the president of College Democrats and a sophomore majoring in economics, argue that House Republicans have not mustered sufficient evidence needed to prove that Mayorkas ran afoul of the constitutional standard.

“It is clear that House Republicans have achieved nothing and need a political win to run on, in this case supposed ‘border security,’” Fauci wrote in an email. “It’s a sad attempt for Molinaro to rally his far-right base, especially since his district is over 1,500 miles away from the border, and he doesn’t even sit on any subcommittees that would deal with this issue.”

The Homeland Security Committee is tentatively planning a Jan. 31 vote on the impeachment resolution. If the resolution passes, the Democratic Senate will hold a trial to consider whether Mayorkas should be convicted and removed, where a two-thirds vote would be required.