Klin has been serving as Harpur College's interim dean for the past year

Nearly one year after her appointment as interim dean of Harpur College of Arts and Sciences, Celia Klin has been officially named dean of Harpur College.

In an April 12 Binghamton University Dateline announcement, Donald Nieman, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, announced that Klin would become dean of Harpur College effective July 1.

Klin was appointed to the interim position amid the COVID-19 pandemic after former Dean Elizabeth Chilton announced her departure from the school in order to pursue a position as provost and executive vice president at Washington State University.

In the Dateline announcement, Nieman said Klin is an excellent choice for the position based on his personal experiences and her performance, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have worked closely with [Klin] as a chair, senior associate dean and, during an incredibly challenging year, as interim dean,” Nieman said. “Her commitment to Harpur College — understanding of its programs, faculty and culture — wisdom, judgment and leadership skills will serve her and the college well in the coming years.”

Klin received her Bachelor of Science from Cornell University and her Master of Science and Ph.D. in cognitive psychology from the University of Massachusetts. She has been a faculty member of the University since 1994 and started as assistant professor of psychology before becoming a professor. After serving as associate dean for academic affairs in Harpur College starting in 2013, she was named senior associate dean in 2017 and has held various other positions over the years. Klin has also received the Chancellor’s Award for Education in Teaching and the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Faculty Science.

In the Dateline announcement, BU President Harvey Stenger said he believes Klin will continue to be a successful leader for Harpur College, the “largest and most diverse college” at BU.

“I have enjoyed working with [Klin] while she was associate dean and interim dean and I know from those experiences that she will be a great leader for [Harpur College],” Stenger said. “She has all the skills necessary to be a great dean, and I know [Harpur College] will continue to thrive under her leadership.”

As Harpur dean, Klin said she is looking forward to moving on from the pandemic and its toll on students, as well as hinting at new opportunities for students in the future.

“Most immediately, there will be the need to heal the wounds of the pandemic – the losses our students have experienced, the financial toll on the campus, the missed opportunities in scholarship and collaboration,” Klin wrote in an email. “There are also many exciting opportunities ahead – new curricular programs, improved infrastructure, a more diverse, inclusive and accessible campus and emerging areas of research.”

The Dateline announcement ended with a statement from Klin, who expressed excitement about the position and a continued dedication to Harpur College.

“Harpur is a college that I know deeply as a faculty member — as teacher, mentor and researcher — as well as through a number of leadership positions — including department chair, associate dean and interim dean,” Klin said. “It is also a college that I love. Harpur College represents the best of the liberal arts, with a commitment both to providing a transformative education and excellence in research and creative activity. I look forward to continuing to work with [Harpur College’s] talented students, staff, faculty as well as our generous alumni. Over the next few years, we will work toward healing some of the wounds of the pandemic and to creating new academic programs and opportunities for students and faculty.”