The following reports were provided by Investigator Robert Meddleton of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Road rage

MONDAY, Oct. 29, 2:31 p.m. — A 33-year-old female employee contacted UPD to report an incident that occurred while she was driving on Glenn G. Bartle Drive on Friday, Oct. 26. According to the employee, the driver made obscene hand gestures and used explicit language toward her after she merged in front of his pickup truck. Later, when the employee parked, the suspect knocked on her window and said she can’t park or drive well. She remained in her vehicle until he left. UPD located the suspect, a 59-year-old male employee. He denied using foul language and harassing the female. He was given a warning.

Sleeping bus driver

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 31, 8:12 a.m. — Officers responded to a crash involving an Off Campus College Transport shuttle bus in Parking Lot M2. The bus driver, a 21-year-old male, said he fell asleep while operating the bus and hit a 39-year-old female employee’s black SUV. The SUV was parked; however, the female was in the vehicle. She was thrown into the passenger seat and complained of left-side pain. She was transported to United Health Services Wilson Medical Center for evaluation. The male driver said he tried to apply the brake, but accidentally pressed the acceleration. He reported no injuries. No tickets were issued.

Soap stealer

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 31, 9:31 a.m. — A Sodexo employee contacted UPD to report soap had been stolen from the Appalachian Collegiate Center. The employee noticed that one soap bottle that had been full the night before was empty and another was missing. Both bottles are valued at $90. The missing bottle is part of a series of larcenies, and the case is still under investigation.

Lighting up

THURSDAY, Nov. 1, 1:06 a.m. — An officer on patrol observed a male spark a lighter in a black Ford pickup truck and speed down Glenn G. Bartle Drive. The officer stopped the car and approached the vehicle. Upon reaching the truck, the officer detected the odor of marijuana. The suspect, a 59-year-old male, initially denied the usage of marijuana and claimed it was a vape pen. Other officers arrived at the scene for backup and searched the vehicle, but they were unable to find any marijuana. The suspect did not appear to be impaired. He voluntarily emptied his pockets and produced a lighter. While he was doing so, an officer noticed the suspect was hiding something in his hand. When the officer asked to see what was in the suspect’s hand, the suspect admitted to possessing marijuana and turned it over to the officer. The suspect was given a warning for possession of marijuana and a speeding ticket.