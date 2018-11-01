Foul play not suspected, investigation ongoing, police say

LinkedIn Luke Stempa, a sophomore at Binghamton University, was found dead in his Vestal apartment on Wednesday night. Close

Luke Stempa, a Binghamton University student, was found dead in his UClub apartment in Vestal on Wednesday night, according to the Vestal Police Department.

Stempa was a sophomore. His body was discovered around 9 p.m. Police do not suspect foul play in his death; however, an autopsy is being conducted.

“We do not suspect any foul play, but obviously, we are being thorough,” said Lieutenant Christopher Streno of the Vestal Police Department.

A Dateline statement released at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday stated the case is still under investigation by the Vestal Police Department.

“The campus is saddened to learn of the death of sophomore Luke Stempa, who was found dead in his off-campus apartment Wednesday night,” the statement read. “The University extends its sincerest condolences to Stempa’s family and friends.”

According to Stempa’s LinkedIn account, he was interested in pursuing a career in marketing, sales or public relations. He was currently working as a marketing intern for Covet Delivery, a logistics and supply chain based in Astoria, New York.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.