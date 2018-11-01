Event aims to explore the intersection of diversity and psychology

Rose Coschignano/Staff Photographer Students gather on Wednesday evening to discuss the unique challenges minority groups face in accessing mental health resources. Close

Students explored the intersection of minority experiences and mental health at a discussion hosted by the African Student Organization (ASO) and the Charles Drew Minority Pre-Health Society on Wednesday night.

The event, held in the University Union, was designed to start a dialogue about the challenges minority groups face while seeking mental health care. According to Sophia Clark, educational coordinator for the Charles Drew Society and a junior majoring in biology, sharing experiences and hosting discussions specifically for minority students is especially critical because they often lack a space to highlight these issues.

“Minorities make up a small portion of the population at the school, so issues that specifically target our community are less spoken about in general,” Clark said.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, many minority groups receive inadequate mental health care due to stigma, discrimination, language barriers and a system based on nonminority norms and values. This is particularly concerning for minority students at Binghamton University, where there are only 15 counselors for 17,000 students.

“When it comes to issues such as mental health, people may prefer to seek help from professionals who can identify with their upbringing and cultures in order to better understand what they are going through,” Clark said. “Because such professionals are so hard to find for people of color, seeking counseling and psychiatric care may be discouraging.”

Xiaoke Jia, a junior majoring in theatre, said she has experienced discrimination and difficulties when seeking out help. According to Jia, these barriers often prevent students from receiving the help they need. Jia, along with other students in the discussion, agreed major changes to the mental health system and the educational system need to be made for everyone to receive adequate health care. Clark proposed that a solution would focus on making therapy accessible to those with low-income backgrounds, increasing knowledge surrounding mental health at a younger age and promoting guidance options at schools.

However, institutional challenges are not the only factors preventing minority students from seeking out resources. Abigail Owusu-Ansah, president of ASO and a senior majoring in integrative neuroscience, said a lack of familial support can sometimes deter minority students from studying fields like psychology.

“There could be so many minority psychologists by now, but there’s just not,” Owusu-Ansah said.

According to students, this lack of support often stems from stigmatization, stereotyping or traditional values. Many at the event, including Ifeoma Ezeilo, a sophomore majoring in Africana studies, said they would feel uncomfortable discussing mental illness with their families and friends.

“It’s there, we just don’t talk about it,” Ezeilo said. “It’s just labeled as sad.”

In an effort to combat the perception of mental health within minority communities, Samantha Smith, a senior double-majoring in integrative neuroscience and Africana studies, suggested students should talk freely with peers about personal struggles and encourage those around them to get help during difficult times. According to Smith, these efforts can make a big difference.

“When we’re going through a bad time, we’re stuck in our thoughts,” Smith said. “It’s good to hear someone else’s perspective.”