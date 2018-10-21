The following accounts were provided by Investigator Mark Silverio of Binghamton’s New York State University Police

Unknown credit card charges

TUESDAY, Oct. 16, 4:50 p.m. — A 19-year-old male contacted UPD to report suspicious charges on his credit card. According to the victim, his card had previously been used on May 18 in Florida to buy pizza from Domino’s Pizza and again on Sept. 28 in Russia to create a “Fortnite” account. The victim disputed both charges to his credit card company, which closed his account and issued him a new card. His company advised him to report the fraud to police. UPD contacted the Domino’s Pizza in Florida and asked for the name of the person who placed the order with the victim’s credit card, but the suspect used a fictitious name for his order. UPD was not able to contact anyone in Russia.

Suspicious alum

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 17, 4:45 p.m. — Officers responded to Tillman Lobby after a 22-year-old female reported an older male walking around the University Union and talking with students. According to the female, students were visibly nervous after he approached them. After locating the male, officers asked him about his behavior. The male said he was a Binghamton University alumnus and was approaching students to ask about prison reform and college life now, compared to 20 years ago. Officers told the male he could stay on campus, but he should avoid talking with students if they didn’t wish to converse with him.

Caught on patrol

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 17, 10:38 p.m. — An officer conducting a walk-through on the third floor of Bingham Hall of Newing College detected the faint odor of marijuana outside a dorm room. The officer knocked on the door of the room and two 19-year-old males with red, glassy eyes answered. The officer observed a rolled bath towel that had been placed by the door to help block the odor. Upon questioning, the two suspects produced a mostly empty cartridge of THC oil, which was later tested positive for marijuana. The suspects were cooperative and compliant, and the officer issued them a warning about smoking in dorms. The cartridge was confiscated.

Job fraud

THURSDAY, Oct. 18, 10:15 a.m. — A 24-year-old male said he received an employment offer through his BU email by a suspect who claimed to work in human resources recruitment for Elkay Manufacturing. Before the male was supposed to start working, the suspect sent him an advance payment for $1,450, which was $200 more than the amount he was supposed to be given. When the male told the suspect about the error, the suspect asked him to electronically send the extra $200 back. The male became suspicious and reported the incident to UPD. Earlier in the week, a 23-year-old female reported a similar case to police. The cases are still under investigation, and UPD is advising students to be alert for email scams.