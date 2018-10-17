The following accounts were provided by Investigator Robert Meddleton of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Marijuana and air freshener

SATURDAY, Oct. 13, 3:08 p.m. — Officers entered a suite in a dorm on campus after a fire alarm was set off in the area. Upon entering, they detected the odor of marijuana and air freshener. On a table in the common room of the suite, there was a plastic tube containing a cartridge of marijuana. When questioned by officers, the four suspects, two 19-year-old females, a 19-year-old male and a 22-year-old male, all denied ownership. All four were arrested for possession of marijuana and were given appearance tickets for Vestal Town Court.

BB gun on campus

SATURDAY, Oct. 13, 7:06 p.m. — Police received a call from a Vestal resident about three 18-year-old male suspects on private property with a BB gun. The resident confronted the suspects and they left the property. While leaving, the resident wrote down the suspects’ license plate information, and police tracked it to a BU student. Officers went to one of the suspects’ dorm rooms and he admitted to the purchase and ownership of the BB gun. The suspect said he didn’t know he and his friends were on private property. Weapons are prohibited on campus, and the BB gun was confiscated from the suspect’s desk, where it was found unloaded. The suspect was charged and released on an appearance ticket for Vestal Town Court.

A beating and a flashlight

SUNDAY, Oct. 14, 5:39 p.m. — Two 18-year-old residents of Windham Hall of Mountainview College contacted police to report harassment from their suitemate. When questioned, the victims said they felt unsafe in their suite and they’re in constant fear for their safety because of aggressive threats made by the suspect. According to the victims, the suspect said she will put her flashlight through their heads and that she’ll call her friends in New York City to come beat them up. The victims said they had yet to be physically harmed, but requested the suspect be removed from the suite.

Impound

MONDAY, Oct. 15, 12:11 a.m. — An officer on patrol pulled over a 27-year-old male suspect near Science IV for failing to halt at the stop sign at the intersection of Connector Road and West Drive. The vehicle, a red Ford Mustang, had a suspended registration and the driver did not have insurance. The suspect was issued three traffic tickets and the car was impounded.