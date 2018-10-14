The following accounts were provided by Investigator Robert Meddleton of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

On air

MONDAY, Oct. 8, 3 p.m. — An officer responded to a call regarding a 58-year-old male suspect who had repeatedly entered WHRW, the University’s radio station, uninvited and disrupted disc jockeys on air. On several occasions, the suspect appeared at on-air shows and would call shows to prevent others from calling in. WHRW members told him he couldn’t be at the station without being invited. He was repeatedly asked to stop. Officers contacted the suspect and told him he was not allowed at the station unless he was invited. The suspect was given a warning for trespassing.

Plates

TUESDAY, Oct. 9, 1:38 p.m. — An officer on patrol on West Drive observed a black Mercedes with obstructed plates driving in front of him. The officer stopped the car on Glenn G. Bartle Drive and ran the plates. The officer learned the vehicle’s registration was suspended. The driver, a 20-year-old male, received tickets for the obstructed plates and the suspended registration. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Eavesdropping

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 10, 2:05 a.m. — An officer parked in Parking Lot Q1 heard yelling and observed a vehicle pulled over by the College-in-the-Woods Service Drive. The officer noticed an older male fighting with two college-aged males and one college-aged female outside of his vehicle. When the officer approached the group and asked about the cause of the conflict, the older male, an Uber driver, said he was listening to a conversation the students were having while in the car. He didn’t agree with their thoughts about racism and told them so, arguing racism doesn’t exist. The group began to fight with the Uber driver, who began to drive erratically. One of the male passengers spilled the macaroni and cheese he had in the backseat. The driver said the spilled food damaged his car and indicated he planned on charging the group for the damage. The officer told the driver if the student was willing to clean up the mess and it was an accident, he couldn’t charge for cleanup. The officer advised the driver to focus on the road and avoid confronting students about their opinions unless asked to share his thoughts on the conversation.

Arkansas ID

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 10, 7 p.m. — A wallet was brought to the lost and found at UPD. During inventory of the contents of the wallet, an officer noticed a forged Arkansas ID. The suspect, a 20-year-old male, was contacted and asked to visit UPD, but he didn’t come to retrieve his wallet. An arrest is pending.