The following accounts were provided by Investigator Robert Meddleton and Investigator Mark Silverio of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Annoying roommate

MONDAY, Oct. 1, 9:31 p.m. — An 18-year-old male contacted UPD to report harassment that took place in Johnson Hall of Dickinson Community. The male said the suspect, his 18-year-old male roommate, had threatened to punch him because the victim’s presence annoys him. The victim was placed in emergency on-campus housing and will be reassigned to a different room while Residential Life works to correct the situation.

Suitemate conflict

TUESDAY, Oct. 2, 6:46 p.m. — An officer responded to Cascade Hall of Mountainview College after a 19-year-old male reported an act of menacing. The victim reported that the suspect, his 19-year-old male suitemate, made homophobic comments toward him. A heated discussion developed between the two and according to the victim, the suspect challenged him to fight. A third party was able to de-escalate the situation, but the victim said he fears physical injury. The victim asked that the suspect be removed from the suite. He also requested that the suspect be reported to Student Conduct. ResLife is working to correct the situation.

Blackmail

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 3, 2:26 p.m. — A 71-year-old male met with an officer at the School of Management after reporting larceny and an extortion attempt. The male said he was sent an email stating there are recordings of his webcam capturing him viewing videos and obtaining his Facebook and email contents. The email threatened to expose the recording and send it to all of his contacts, unless he paid $5,000 to a Bitcoin address within 36 hours. The victim did not send the money and contacted police to document the extortion attempt. Officers advised him to block the sender from his email account and to contact UPD if any further communication ensued.