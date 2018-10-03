The following accounts were provided by Investigator Robert Meddleton of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Vodka, champagne and more vodka

FRIDAY, Sept. 28, 11:48 p.m. — An officer on patrol pulled over a 19-year-old male suspect for speeding on Glenn G. Bartle Drive. When the officer approached the vehicle, he noticed a bottle of Barton’s vodka, five bottles of champagne and an open bottle of raspberry vodka in the car. The suspect said he was in a rush to get to a fraternity. The officer asked if everybody at the fraternity was over 21, and when the suspect said he didn’t know, the officer confiscated all of the liquor. The suspect was issued a confiscation form and reported to Student Conduct.

Insurance scam

SATURDAY, Sept. 29, 11:37 a.m. — A 29-year-old female contacted police when she received a letter from her insurance company stating two people were attempting to join her insurance policy. The victim did not intend for anybody to join her policy and was not sure how they would have the proper information to join. She said she suspects they got the information out of her trash because she does not shred any documents, including those containing personal information. Due to the unusual circumstances of the case, the Broome County District Attorney’s Office was consulted. The case is still under investigation.



Persistent stalker

SATURDAY, Sept. 29, 4:50 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of stalking at Old Digman Hall of Dickinson Community. The 18-year-old female victim said she started receiving texts from an unknown source in April 2017, while she was in high school. The messages slowed down for a year, but the victim said they started again on Sept. 19, 2018. The messages frequently mention that the victim “left scars” on the suspect. The victim said she has not engaged in any physical altercations that would leave physical scars. The mother of the victim also began receiving text messages from the suspect, often with images of her daughter and derogatory messages. The investigation is ongoing.

Pharmacy graffiti

SUNDAY, Sept. 20, 5:00 p.m. — An officer on patrol was driving down Corliss Avenue when he noticed an exterior door to the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences building had been kicked open. The officer called for backup, and the building was searched and cleared. On their way to the roof, officers noticed two more doors that were forcibly opened. On the way back down to the first floor, officers smelled spray paint and located the source; they found five cans of spray paint and unfinished graffiti. Emergency maintenance was called to secure the building. No suspects were found. The investigation is ongoing.