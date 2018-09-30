Proceeds from the sale to go toward library initiatives

Christine DeRosa/Contributing Photographer Katie Fraioli, a junior double-majoring in psychology and English, and Kristin Crowder, a junior majoring in psychology, buy books in Glenn G. Bartle Library. Close

Browsing all types of literature, from mystery books and classic novels to historical nonfiction and cookbooks, students, faculty and staff gathered in the East Reading Room of Glenn G. Bartle Library for the annual Library Book Sale.

The sale, which ran from Thursday to Sunday, featured paperback books for $1, hardcover books for $3 and CDs and DVDs for varying prices. It ended with a bag sale, in which buyers could purchase a $1 tote bag, or bring their own, to fill with as many books as it could hold for an additional $5.

Bill Palmer, gifts associate and technical services assistant for Binghamton University Libraries, has coordinated the sale for the past seven years. He said the items usually come from donations made by faculty and students.

“We get a lot of donations [and] books,” Palmer said. “Retiring faculty, we got a lot books from them. Students give us their books, graduating seniors very often.”

According to Palmer, money raised from the sale goes directly to the library for events and materials, including items provided for the University’s work-study students. The donations will also help combat budget cuts, which are expected to hit University Libraries in 2019. Nevertheless, Palmer said the main goal of the sale is to promote the library and help students buy discounted books.

“We really think it’s a way to get inexpensive books into the hands of students and we have a lot of excitement, especially from graduate students who are building their libraries,” Palmer said. “It’s also a good community outreach, and it’s a way to get people in the library and it’s a lot of fun for the people who work here.”

Jesse Russell, a University Libraries systems specialist, said he volunteered at the event because he likes seeing people buy physical copies of books.

“I think it’s really cool to see people still attached to the actual physical media,” Russell said. “There’s so much e-books stuff out there now; I think it’s interesting to see people get interested in this kind of content, and I think it’s also getting a lot of good material out there for the students at a good price.”

Students like Brittany Ruff, an undeclared freshman, were also excited about the sale, as it provides opportunities to cheaply purchase books for leisure in addition to textbooks.

“I love books, and I heard that hardcovers are only $3 and softcovers are only a dollar,” Ruff said. “I’m in college, and I’m poor, so that’s pretty dope. You can find books that you want to read, instead of just stuff for class. Reading for leisure is just so much better and important and a nice escape.”

Lacey Baretsky contributed reporting to this article.