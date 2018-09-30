The following accounts were provided by Investigator Robert Meddleton of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Zebra wallet

TUESDAY, Sept. 25, 12:08 p.m. — Officers responded to the Appalachian Collegiate Center after a 41-year-old female Binghamton University Dining Services employee reported a larceny. According to the employee, she left work on Sept. 24 around 7 p.m. and later noticed her wallet was missing. The wallet was zippered with zebra stripes and contained the victim’s New York driver’s license, M&T bank cards, approximately $20 in cash and a bus pass with $20 in credit. The case is still under investigation, and anyone with any information about the stolen wallet should contact UPD.

Visit gone bad

THURSDAY, Sept. 27, 4:47 p.m. — A 21-year-old male reported a larceny at the Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center. According to the male, his 13-year-old brother had been charging his VG Megaboom Bluetooth speaker near the entrance of the building and had left it there around 2:50 p.m. When he returned at 3:20 p.m., the speaker, valued at approximately $150, was gone. The case is still under investigation.

Suspicious person

THURSDAY, Sept. 27, 7:24 p.m. — Officers responded to Parking Lot C after a 19-year-old male reported seeing a suspicious person. According to the male, he saw someone in the lot pulling on the door of a red pickup truck and thought the individual may be trying to break into the vehicle. Officers were unable to locate the person.

Drunk driving

THURSDAY, Sept. 27, 11:49 p.m. — An officer on patrol observed a vehicle traveling eastbound on Vestal Parkway without its headlights on. The officer stopped the vehicle and talked with the driver, a 22-year-old female. When the officer asked to see her driver’s license, she was unable to produce her license or registration, so she told the officer her name and date of birth. After running the driver’s information, the officer discovered her license was suspended. Upon returning to the vehicle, the officer noticed an alcoholic beverage in the car. When questioned, the female initially denied drinking, but later admitted to consuming two beers. The female was administered a field sobriety test, which she failed, and was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated. At the station, the female agreed to take a breathalyzer test and blew a blood alcohol content of 0.19, more than double the legal limit. The suspect was issued an appearance ticket for Vestal Town Court.