Students explore more than 70 law schools

Binghamton University students interested in pursuing juris doctorate degrees met with representatives and explored their post-graduation options at the University’s annual Law Day.

The event, held Wednesday afternoon in the Mandela Room, is sponsored by pre-law advising and the Fleishman Center for Career and Professional Development and gives students the opportunity to approach more than 70 law school representatives from across the country. Recruiters came from schools across the country, including Columbia Law School, Florida State University College of Law and University of Minnesota Law School. Potential law students had the chance to ask specific questions about a variety of programs, including dual-degree options.

Holly Horn, co-coordinator of the event and assistant director of the Fleishman Center, said the event is designed to assist students with making decisions regarding the various opportunities they can pursue.

“It’s a really great opportunity to demystify the law school application process and law school itself,” Horn said. “They really look at candidates more holistically, so having those conversations can be really helpful.”

Joseph Schneider, director of admission and outreach at University of California, Davis, said Law Day helps students to network with the advisers who work in law school admissions.

“Having an office of advisers who network with those of us who do law school admissions is really good for the students of Binghamton [University] because we are the people, in many cases, who are actually going to read the applications for admission of the student body,” Schneider said.

The event can also help students get to know schools they weren’t previously considering applying to. Kennedy VanBrunt, a junior majoring in philosophy, politics and law, said the event helped expose her to programs she had not known about.

“I think it’s a great way to just show face and get to know some of the law schools that are out there,” VanBrunt said. “Personally, I found three or four that I didn’t even know existed so it’s a great way to find law schools that maybe you’re interested in.”

Erik Choisy, an assistant director of admissions at University of Michigan Law School, said he’s passionate about spreading information among students considering pursuing a law degree.

“I love the law school and I want other people to love the law school, so it’s a chance for me to go and educate them,” Choisy said.

According to Natalie Freilich, a sophomore majoring in business administration, she became more vested in particular schools after speaking with recruiters in person.

“I just extremely appreciate that all these schools came out here,” Freilich said. “I think any school that was here today showed an interest in us and once we see that these schools have an interest in us, it’s easier for us to have an interest in them.”