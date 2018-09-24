Students can choose between 50 BU programs, more than 1,000 SUNY study abroad opportunities

Binghamton University offers over 50 study abroad programs for students to extend their education around the world. Students attending the annual Education Abroad Fair can browse all of them.

The fair, which is intended to help interested students prepare for an experience abroad, will be held on Sept. 26 in the Mandela Room from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. According to Linda Torricelli, BU coordinator of education abroad in the Office of International Education and Global Initiatives (IEGI), the fair has been held for roughly 20 years, assisting multiple generations of University students with planning their trips.

Torricelli wrote in an email that IEGI staff, BU faculty leaders, study abroad alumni and staff from other SUNY schools will be at the event to field questions from students regarding their academic, professional and personal needs.

“Previous Education Abroad Fair participants have learned about both Binghamton and SUNY education abroad programs, connected with faculty and students that have previously participated in these programs and often times found the program that they would later participate in,” Torricelli wrote.

Kyra Heatherman, a senior double-majoring in French and Spanish, said the IEGI office helped her understand her program’s application process and gave her tips on scheduling credit hours before she studied abroad in Aix-en-Provence, France.

“I think I just went to confirm everything and maybe [ask] a few questions on applications,” Heatherman said. “They helped me understand the ghost credits and they guided me with making sure I was still enrolled in credits just in case something fell through and I couldn’t go.”

According to Torricelli, prospective study abroad participants should begin researching their desired program or experience by going to the IEGI office during walk-in advising hours or scheduling an appointment with an education abroad adviser. They can also access information about the various programs online at the IEGI website. Once they’ve done their research, students can come to the fair to ask additional questions.

Ariel Cohen, a senior majoring in human development, said she went to the IEGI office to find the SUNY program she wanted to pursue and went to the Education Abroad Fair in fall 2016 to learn about her different options.

“I knew that I wanted to go to Israel and the specific university that I wanted to go to, so I went to advising and they told me which SUNY program could sponsor me for the semester,” Cohen said. “I had gone to study abroad fairs in the past, but never to get any specific information — it was really just to browse options.”

Tyler Gorman contributed reporting to this article.