The following accounts were provided by Investigator Robert Meddleton of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Smokin’ up

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 12, 12:40 a.m. — An officer on patrol was driving down Connector Road when he detected the odor of burning marijuana near the Nature Preserve. Upon entering the Nature Preserve near Lot M, the officer observed two 18-year-old males, a 19-year-old female and two 20-year-old females passing around a lit joint. When the suspects saw the officer, one of them quickly flicked the joint into the grass nearby. After questioning, the suspects admitted to smoking marijuana and the officer advised them that the Nature Preserve is closed at night. The suspects were referred to Student Conduct.

Parking revenge

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 12, 2:11 p.m. — A 28-year-old female came to the police station and said she had witnessed a verbal argument over a parking space in Lot B. The female said she had observed two vehicles attempt to pull into the same spot. A 22-year-old male driving a Honda pulled into the parking spot and a 19-year-old male driving a Jeep continued circling the lot. Within minutes, the Jeep’s driver found a spot right next to the Honda. He parked close to the other vehicle and the driver of the Honda couldn’t open the door. The males then began arguing in the lot. The female, who said she was concerned one of the males might intentionally damage the other’s vehicle, wrote down the license plates of both cars before going to the police station. An officer walked to the parking space and observed that the Jeep was parked very close to the Honda, but did not see any damage. The officer contacted the owner of the Jeep, who said he had been upset that the Honda’s driver had stolen his parking space. He agreed to move his vehicle.

Stalking ex

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 12, 4:50 p.m. — UPD assisted the Johnson City Police Department after a 21-year-old female reported being harassed by her 22-year-old ex-boyfriend who attended Broome Community College. The victim had previously filed a harassment report against the suspect in May 2017, when she said he kept coming to her apartment on campus. According to the victim, the suspect left her alone for a while, but eventually tried to contact her on Facebook in August. The victim blocked him on social media. On Sept. 7, she noticed an individual following her while driving to her home in Johnson City. After the victim arrived home, she heard a knock on her door. She did not answer and called a friend to come to her house. Her friend advised the ex-boyfriend, who was outside the house, that the police would be called if he continued harassing the victim. The suspect later approached the victim while she was in Downtown Binghamton to apologize for his behavior. Officers advised the victim to file a report with the Johnson City Police Department and the Binghamton Police Department.

Only two tickets

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 12, 9:10 p.m. — An officer on patrol observed a gray Jeep Cherokee fail to halt at a stop sign on West Drive. The officer stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, a 20-year-old male. Upon checking the male’s driver’s license, the officer found his license was suspended due to persistent traffic violations. His vehicle registration was also suspended, as he lacked insurance on the vehicle. When questioned, the driver said he had only gotten two tickets. However, according to the background check, he had received five. The driver’s vehicle was towed to his residence at UClub Binghamton. The driver was issued an appearance ticket for Vestal Town Court.