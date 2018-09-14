Roughly 10,000 voters turn out in Broome County, up from 4,000 in 2014

Incumbent Andrew Cuomo, incumbent Kathy Hochul and Letitia James will be the Democratic nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general — two of which are candidates who took Broome County by more than 15 percentage points.

Thursday’s state and local primary in New York came at the end of a fiercely contested primary season for the state’s Democratic Party, with Cynthia Nixon and Cuomo vying for the gubernatorial nomination. In the lieutenant governor’s race, Hochul faced Jumaane Williams, and the attorney general’s election was a four-way race between James, Zephyr Teachout, Sean Patrick Maloney and Leecia Eve. All Republican candidates in statewide races are running unopposed.

“While the result tonight wasn’t what we had hoped for, I’m not discouraged,” Nixon wrote in a tweet following her defeat. “I’m inspired. I hope you are too. We have fundamentally changed the political landscape in this state.”

Although voters elected nominees for state and local positions, New York’s federal candidates were decided in a separate primary in June. It is the only state in the country to hold separate federal and state primaries.

Preliminary results showed Cuomo winning Broome County with about 58 percent of the vote, Hochul with approximately 61 percent and Maloney with roughly 44 percent. Cuomo and Hochul secured the nomination over their opponents by substantial margins in the county, while Teachout trailed Maloney by roughly eight percentage points. Broome County was not alone in selecting Maloney — he led in most of western New York, with Teachout seeing popularity in the eastern portion of the state and James securing victories in New York City and Long Island.

In the 2014 Democratic primary, Cuomo won Broome County with 50.8 percent of the vote, winning the nomination over former gubernatorial candidates Teachout and Randy Credico.

Across the state, however, the results were slightly different. Although the lieutenant governor’s race was decided by a fairly broad margin in Broome County, it was somewhat tight statewide, with Hochul securing the nomination over Williams by just over five percentage points. In the attorney general’s race, James took the state with approximately 41 percent of the vote.

Across Broome County, approximately 10,000 people voted in the election, a sharp incline from the last midterm primary election in 2014, when only eight students voted on campus and about 4,000 residents voted in the county for the Democratic primary.

Now, Cuomo, Hochul and James will face Republican and third-party candidates in the general election. Marc Molinaro, Republican nominee for governor, will be Cuomo’s main adversary. He will also face challenges from independent candidate Stephanie Miner, Libertarian candidate Larry Sharpe and Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins.

The general election will be held on Nov. 6.