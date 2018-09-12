The following accounts were provided by Investigator Mark Silverio of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Closed

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 5, 12:45 a.m. — Officers responded to a call involving an intoxicated 19-year-old male with a head injury in front of the United Health Services in Vestal. Officers interviewed the male’s friends, who said the male had a lot to drink before falling down and hitting the back of his head at an undisclosed location. The male’s friends brought him to the United Health Services in Vestal to be treated, but discovered it had closed at 8 p.m. They called Harpur’s Ferry, and the male was transported to the United Health Services Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City for treatment.

Wrong address

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 5, 2:00 a.m. — An officer on patrol observed a 19-year-old male walking near Parking Lot E. Upon seeing the officer, the male immediately ran away and climbed the fence to the track field. The officer stopped the male and asked him why he was running away. The male said he had been drinking in Downtown Binghamton and had called an Uber to drive him to his apartment in Hillside Community, but the driver had dropped him off by the parking lot instead. He thought he would get in trouble for drinking when he saw the patrol car. The officer gave the male a courtesy ride back to his apartment.

Puffin’ in lecture

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 5, noon — Officers were walking out of the Student Wing when they detected the faint odor of marijuana. They noticed a 22-year-old male puffing on what seemed to be a joint as he walked toward Lecture Hall. The officers walked through Lecture Hall to intercept the male as he entered the building. The male was still holding the joint when the officers appeared before him and exclaimed, “Oh shit,” before quickly throwing it away. The officers retrieved the joint and the suspect was issued a ticket to appear in Vestal Town Court.

Too loud

THURSDAY, Sept. 6, 1:41 a.m. — Officers responded to Broome Hall of Newing College after receiving an anonymous complaint about loud music being played from one of the rooms on the fourth floor of the building. Upon arriving, the room appeared quiet. Officers could not hear anything other than faint sounds coming from a television. They advised the two 19-year-old males who lived in the room to quiet down. Soon after leaving the building, the complainant called again and said the males in the room had turned up the music. The officers could hear the music from all the way down the hall and asked the males to turn it down.