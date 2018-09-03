The following accounts were provided by Investigator Robert Meddleton of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Robbery at Burger King

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 29, 8:37 p.m. — Vestal Police requested assistance from UPD in searching for a suspect after receiving a report of an armed robbery at Burger King on Ash Road. Three officers responded to the area and a canine team conducted a search for the suspect. Officers cleared the area around 9:40 p.m. The suspect was not located. The case is still under investigation and anyone with any information should contact UPD or Vestal Police.

Caught escaping

THURSDAY, Aug. 30, 12:55 a.m. — Officers responded to O’Connor Hall of Dickinson Community after a fire alarm was triggered in the building. When they arrived, they observed an odor of marijuana and determined the alarm had been set off by marijuana smoke. The officers spoke with two 19-year-old males who were attempting to leave the building, and after questioning, the males admitted to smoking a joint. The two suspects also identified a third 19-year-old male who was with them while they were smoking. The third suspect was brought to UPD for questioning and admitted he ran away from the scene. He consented to a search and officers found a vape pen and three cartridges of cannabis oil on his person. The suspect was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance and given a ticket to appear in Vestal Town Court. The other two suspects were released with a warning.

Camera prank

THURSDAY, Aug. 30, 3:30 p.m. — An officer conducting routine maintenance on the security camera system in Broome Hall of Newing College observed a hallway dock camera pointed at the ground. After viewing the camera footage, the officer found that earlier that day, a 56-year-old male had grabbed the camera and moved it to point down at the ground. The suspect was interviewed the next day and admitted to moving the camera, but said he’d just been playing around. Officers told the male that he could have impeded an investigation if something had happened in that area. He was released with a warning.

Keyed revenge

THURSDAY, Aug. 30, 5:44 p.m. — UPD responded to Parking Lot F1 after a 28-year-old female reported intentional damage to her vehicle. The victim said she parked her car between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Tuesday, and upon returning to her vehicle, noticed a long scratch from the rear of her car to the front headlights. The damage appeared to have been caused by a key. The other side of the vehicle also had a long scratch, but the victim said that damage was from a few years ago. The victim said she did not know of anyone who would be responsible for keying her car, and officers have not been able to locate any suspects or witnesses from security camera footage in the area. The case is still under investigation.

Returned AirPods

THURSDAY, Aug. 30, 8:54 p.m. — An officer responded to Hughes Hall of Hinman College after a 19-year-old male reported a larceny at the Hinman College Dining Hall. The victim said he was eating dinner around 7:35 p.m. and accidentally left his black backpack, which contained his Apple AirPods, at the dining hall. An hour later, he realized he had forgotten his backpack and returned to retrieve his bag. Later, he noticed his earphones were gone. After some investigation, a 21-year-old male suspect was identified. The suspect had been seen looking through the victim’s bag before placing something into his pockets. The AirPods were turned in shortly after the suspect was identified.