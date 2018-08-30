The following accounts were provided by Investigator Robert Meddleton of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Learn how to drive

SUNDAY, August 26, 12:44 a.m. — A Safe Ride employee contacted UPD following a dispute with a 36-year-old male taxi driver. The employee was transporting a student to Mountainview College when the taxi driver pulled up behind the Safe Ride vehicle. According to the employee, the taxi driver became irate that he could not pass the Safe Ride vehicle, and gave the employee and the passenger the middle finger, telling them to “go back to China and learn how to drive.” Officers located the taxi driver, who said there was a small dispute, but denied saying anything or making obscene gestures at the employee and passenger.

Videotaped

SUNDAY, August 26, 7:38 p.m. — Officers responded to Rafuse Hall of Dickinson Community to meet with a group of students who said they had videotaped a physical altercation that had occurred outside the Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center. The students said they had heard shouting and arguing earlier in the evening, and when they looked out their window, observed a male and a female arguing. Shortly after they began videotaping the argument, the male threw the female to the ground. Within a few moments of the assault, several other male students in the area began running toward the altercation to help the female. The male ceased attacking the female and fled toward East Drive. Based on the video, officers located the female, who said the suspect was her former boyfriend, a 21-year-old male. According to the female, they had been fighting about their relationship, which recently ended, and the suspect became angry when the female told him to “go f*** someone else.” He then spit in her face and attacked her. The female said she had some pain in her index finger, but declined to pursue criminal charges.

From impound to impound

MONDAY, August 27, 5:14 p.m. — An officer on patrol traveling westbound on East Drive observed a vehicle passing him. Upon running the vehicle’s license plate number, the officer discovered the vehicle had a suspended registration. The officer stopped the vehicle in Parking Lot E, and when he approached the vehicle, the driver, a 22-year-old male, said he was aware his registration was suspended and had recently been pulled over by an officer with Vestal Police Department because of it. According to the driver, he received traffic tickets from Vestal police. He also said his car had just been released from impound after Binghamton Police Department pulled him over for lacking insurance. The officer asked if he had insurance, and the driver said he did not. He was given two tickets, one for driving with a suspended registration and one for driving without insurance. His car has been impounded.