The following accounts were provided by Investigator Robert Meddleton of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.



Kicked out

MONDAY, Aug. 20, 12:25 a.m. — Officers responded to Endicott Hall of Newing College after a 20-year-old male made a harassment complaint against a 22-year-old female suspect. The male said the female, an ex-girlfriend, asked to stay at his dorm room that night because she did not have anywhere else to go. Although the male victim initially agreed to let her stay in his room, he later asked her to leave. The suspect refused to leave and got into an argument with the male. After officers spoke with the suspect, she decided to go to a hotel. An officer gave her a courtesy escort, and she was given a warning for trespassing and harassment.

Unknown number

MONDAY, Aug. 20, 3:09 p.m. — An 18-year-old female came to the police station to file a harassment report. She said she had been getting three phone calls a day from an unknown male with an unknown phone number since Thursday. The female said the suspect never threatened her and just tried to have a conversation with her, but she became concerned when the suspect revealed he knew her school and hometown. The female asked the suspect for his name during one of their conversations, but the suspect refused to disclose his name. Officers advised the female to stop conversing with the suspect and avoid answering his calls.

No note

TUESDAY, Aug. 21, 4:34 p.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run that occurred in Parking Lot LT, near Glenn G. Bartle Library. The 61-year-old male victim said he had parked his vehicle around 8:20 a.m. Upon returning at 4:24 p.m., he found damage to his front passenger fender. The victim said no contact information was left on his vehicle. The officer inspected the vehicle and estimated the damage to cost less than $1,000. The victim declined to pursue charges.

Wrong side of bed

FRIDAY, Aug. 24, 9:30 a.m. — Officers responded to the University Downtown Center after a 59-year-old male reported being approached by an unknown middle-aged white male with dark hair and bad teeth. The victim informed officers that he was filming a video when the suspect walked toward him stating, “I know what you’re doing, you fucker.” The suspect proceeded to call him a homophobic slur. The victim was advised to notify police if he observes the same suspect again. The case is currently under investigation. Anyone with any information should contact UPD.