Gov. Andrew Cuomo declares state of emergency in Southern Tier counties until Aug. 21

Broome County declared a state of emergency on Tuesday morning after experiencing flash flood conditions.

Federal forecasters warned that parts of the Southern Tier could see up to 4 inches of rain on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Over the past seven days, the region has received approximately 4 inches of rainfall according to the National Weather Service, which has issued flash flood warnings for communities around Binghamton and northern Pennsylvania.

Reuters reported that more than 8,000 people lost power due to heavy rains on Monday night into Tuesday.

According to emergency orders issued by Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, residents of the area should take safety precautions, including not recreationally using waterways in Broome County or driving on flooded roadways. Garnar also advised residents to follow instructions given by emergency responders.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Glenwood Road at Castleman Road to State Route 26, Underwood Road east end at Glenwood Road, State Route 26 at Pierce Hill to PA Line and West Hill Bridge and Oakdale Road at Townline Road in Johnson City were closed.

American Red Cross shelters are located at the Vestal American Legion Post 89 and the Harpursville Baptist Church.